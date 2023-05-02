White County Sheriff: Two bodies found on Muscadine Lane Tuesday

Two people were found dead at a residence on Muscadine Lane on Tuesday morning, the White County Sheriff said.

Sheriff Phillip Miller said the bodies and an adult male and female were found “in a shop building next to a residence” in the 100 block of Muscadine Lane.

Miller said the sheriff’s office received a call around 8 a.m.

“We are working this as a suspicious death but we cannot rule out foul play or homicide,” Miller said Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office is working to positively identify the bodies. Miller said he should be able to release the identities of the victims soon.

Miller said that the sheriff’s office is keeping an eye out for a white Chevrolet Tahoe with the license plate 124 WDH that they suspect might have been stolen from the property.

“It’s a tragic situation and we’re going to investigate fully so we’re confident we know what happened,” Miller said.