‘Wonderland’ to open Ballet Arkansas lineup

Ballet Arkansas opens its 45th anniversary season with the world premiere of "Wonderland: Alice's Epic Adventure," Oct. 19-22 at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College Center for Humanities and Arts theater, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock.

Being billed as "a bold reimagining of 'Alice's Adventures in Wonderland' by Lewis Carroll," the ballet company is partnering with Cranford Co. to create a "multimedia-infused" production with "dynamic projection and 360 sound, elaborate costumes and sets," according to a news release, with choreography by Ballet Arkansas' executive and artistic director, Michael Fothergill, and will add community performers to the company's professional dancers.

An Oct. 13-15 tour to the Fayetteville Public Library Event Center will precede the North Little Rock performances.

Meanwhile, the ballet company has set a season-opening reception, including a "Wonderland" preview, wine, hors d'oeuvres and a small auction, Sept. 30 at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre, 601 Main St., across the street from the company's 520 Main St. headquarters and studios and Cranford Co.'s offices at 512 Main.

The rest of the season's MainStage performance lineup:

Dec. 8-10: "45th Anniversary Nutcracker Spectacular," Peter Tchaikovsky's ballet with the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra performing live in the pit and a cast and crew of nearly 400 that includes the company's professional dancers and a community cast of children and adults, Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway.

Feb. 16-18: Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake," at Robinson Center Performance Hall.

May 2-5, 2024: "Bravo," works of classical and contemporary dance presented with live music; location and musicians to be announced.

May 11-12, 2024: "Snow White," Ballet Arkansas Children's Series, University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College Center for Humanities and Arts theater.

Special events

Sept. 6-10: Live at the Plaza, Argenta Plaza, 510 N. Main St., North Little Rock, rescheduled after an April inclement weather postponement, in partnership with North Little Rock Tourism. Details are pending.

Oct. 21: "Down the Rabbit Hole Tea," University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College Center for Humanities and Arts theater. Join Alice, the Mad Hatter, the White Rabbit and other costumed characters for a Wonderland-themed tea and a a suite from the "Wonderland" ballet. (A second tea may be added on Oct. 22.)

Dec. 8-10: "Land of the Sweets Nutcracker Tea," Robinson Center.

Bowties & Ballerinas, 45th anniversary Turning Pointe Gala, date and location TBA.

Motion on Main Studio Series at the company's Main Street studios, dates and times TBA.

Auditions

(Specifics will be available at balletarkansas.org/community-cast)

Aug. 18-20, for "The Nutcracker" (adults and children 6 and older) and "Swan Lake" (children 9 and older), at Shuffles & Ballet II, 1521 Merrill Drive, Little Rock.

Aug. 26-27, for "Wonderland" for children 10 and up at Ballet Arkansas.

For ticket information, visit balletarkansas.org.