76ers vs. Celtics Best Bets for Game 2

The 76ers stole Game 1 at TD Garden on Monday without Joel Embiid and now have an opportunity to take a 2–0 lead Tuesday night with their MVP back in the lineup.

The Celtics are favored, as it has been in all seven postseason games so far, though the Easts No. 2 seed has lost its last two games in front of the home crowd. The underdog spot served Philadelphia well in the series opener, though the spread is closer with Embiid, the leagues top scorer, expected to make his return.

Stat Trends for Celtics and 76ers

Bet Philly +7.5: 76ers in the Midst of a Lengthy Winning Streak,

Philadelphias last loss was nearly a month ago. Since the 76ers lost to the Heat on April 6, theyve won seven straight, including all five of their playoff games (4–0–1 against the spread). They were favored in all four first-round games against the Nets, who they swept, and the Sixers pulled off a huge upset in Game 1 against the Celtics as a 10.5-point underdog. Philadelphia won outright on the road without Embiid and it seems that the MVP will be back for Game 2. His team is currently a 7.5-point underdog.

Jayson Tatum is Stuffing the Stat Sheet in the Playoffs

Tatum was outshined by James Harden in Game 1 as the former MVP finished with 45 points and a game-winner, but the Celtics star still accumulated 39 points, 11 boards and five assists. Through seven playoff games, Tatum is averaging 28.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. His props for Game 2 are set at 29.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists. Tatum has also hit 3.6 threes per game and his over/under is set at 3.5 with plus odds on the over.

Bet the Over 218.5: Overs Continue to Cash in Celtics Games

Boston has been the second-highest scoring team in the playoffs (120.3 points per game) and the over has hit in each of its last five games. The Game 1 total of 215 points was the lowest all postseason for the Celtics and the over hit easily in a 119-115 Philadelphia win. The Game 2 over/under is up to 217, the highest in the playoffs so far for a 76ers game.

