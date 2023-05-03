76es Embiid voted league MVP

76ers' Embiid voted NBA MVP

Philadelphia 76ers center and league scoring champion Joel Embiid earned his first NBA MVP trophy Tuesday night, topping two-time winner Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.

The 29-year-old from Cameroon averaged 33.1 points to win his second straight scoring title, averaged 10.2 rebounds and tied a career high with 4.2 assists per game. Embiid played in 66 games, the second-highest total of his career, but again has been hit with injuries in the playoffs. Embiid has been sidelined with a sprained right knee that cost him one game of the playoff sweep against Brooklyn and the opening game of the Eastern Conference semifinals against Boston, which was won by Philadelphia on Monday night.

Jokic finished runner-up and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks was third. Embiid received 73 first-place votes. Jokic received 15 first-place votes, and Antetokounmpo got 12.

"It's been a long time coming," Embiid said. "A lot of hard work. I've been through a lot. I'm not just talking about basketball. I'm talking about my life. My story. Where I come from. How I got here and what it took for me to be here."

When Embiid totaled 52 points and 13 rebounds in a win against the Celtics in April, Sixers Coach Doc Rivers boldly declared, "The MVP race is over."

Other 76ers to capture the league's top individual award: Allen Iverson in 2001, Julius Erving in 1981, Moses Malone in 1983 and Wilt Chamberlain in 1966-1968.

-- The Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden, left, slaps hands with Joel Embiid in the first half during Game 2 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets, Monday, April 17, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)



Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid celebrates after a 3-point basket by James Harden during the final minute of Game 1 against the Boston Celtics in the NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Monday, May 1, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

