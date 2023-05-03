Arkansas officials celebrate specialty courts during an event at the Arkansas State Capitol

Kirk Duboise's struggle with drug use began while he was still in grade school.

By the time he reached community college, he was relying on theft to support his addiction. Then, after dropping out of school, he was charged with felonies that could have led to him facing five years in prison.

"I was scared to death," Duboise said on Tuesday during an event at the Arkansas Capitol. "I didn't want to go to prison. I wanted to get help."

Duboise was accepted into Sebastian County Adult Drug Court. While he received a few sanctions, he graduated from the program.

Now, Duboise has started a family, is working as a treatment provider for a specialty court and is the director of the local treatment center where he received help in overcoming his addiction.

"It's hands down thanks to drug court," said Duboise.

More than 150 people, including state lawmakers and judges, gathered inside the Capitol to celebrate Arkansas specialty courts and kick off national specialty court month. Karen Slater and Sean Willits, two other graduates of drug courts, joined Duboise in sharing their stories.

Along with adult drug courts, Arkansas has specialty courts geared towards veterans, intoxicated drivers, children with substance use disorders, people with mental health disorders and others.

Unlike traditional courts, specialty courts usually involve multidisciplinary teams, including judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys and social workers, that work toward rehabilitating defendants.

By helping defendants rebuild their lives, Tom Fisher, Arkansas drug director, said the specialty courts can have an outsized impact on communities.

"It's not just one life -- it's everyone's lives," said Fisher. "Mothers find peace and hope in their children again. Children find parents who are breaking the cycle, which would otherwise be their path. And families are reunited."

Arkansas Supreme Court Chief Justice John Dan Kemp said 55 of the state's 75 counties have specialty courts. Kemp said opening a drug court helped rejuvenate his professional outlook while he was serving as a circuit judge in Stone County.

"I had a criminal docket, which is challenging because you hear and see negative all the time. If you're not careful, you become jaded," he said. "With the establishment and creation of the drug court, it did rejuvenate me -- seeing people who are succeeding in their lives, holding their families together, being a part of a community and staying part of a community."

Kemp thanked lawmakers for provisions in the Protect Arkansas Act -- a wide-ranging criminal justice bill passed during the regular session -- that aim to bolster specialty courts.

State Rep. Carol Dalby, who chairs the House Committee on Judiciary, said specialty courts are one issue that lawmakers can agree on.

"That's pretty hard in the General Assembly," she said.

During the session, Dalby, a Republican from Texarkana, sponsored a bill that will allow judges to establish family treatment courts. These courts are intended to aid families that face separation by the state because of substance use or mental health disorders. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed the bill into law on Feb. 13.