Benintendi delivers with glove, bat during win

CHICAGO -- Chicato White Sox Manager Pedro Grifol was on the coaching staff in Kansas City when Andrew Benintendi played for Kansas City.

Grifol said he thinks Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks) is best appreciated over time.

"We're not going to really, really appreciate everything he can do until Game 162," Grifol said, "and then everybody's going to see how much he really brings to the table."

Benintendi made a pair of big plays on Tuesday night, robbing Carlos Correa of a homer and hitting a game-ending single to help the White Sox to a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

Hanser Alberto opened the 10th inning on second as the automatic runner and advanced on Elvis Andrus' sacrifice. After Tim Anderson bounced to shortstop, Benintendi lined a clean single into left against Caleb Thielbar (0-1).

"I was just trying to put it in play, put a good swing on something and, at the worst, make them make a play," Benintendi said.

It was Benintendi's first start since he was hit on the right elbow by a pitch on Friday night.

"It's going to be sore for a while. That's the first time I've ever been hit on the elbow," he said. "But it's good enough to get out there and play."

Eloy Jimenez homered and Michael Kopech pitched six effective innings as the White Sox earned their second straight win after a 10-game losing streak. Kopech got some help from Benintendi, who made a leaping grab in left on Correa's drive in the first.

Jimmy Lambert (2-1) pitched a scoreless 10th for the win, which came hours after the White Sox made 11 roster moves.

"We dug ourselves a hole and now we probably are going to have to take our time to get back to where we want to be," Grifol said. "I'm not going to let anyone get too far ahead."

Minnesota wasted another stellar performance by Joe Ryan, who pitched six scoreless innings. Nick Gordon hit his first homer of the season, and Trevor Larnach had a sacrifice fly.

The American League Central-leading Twins had won six of eight.

Ryan allowed 1 hit, struck out 7 and walked 2, lowering his ERA to 2.37. The right-hander is 8-0 with a 1.87 ERA and 70 Ks in 62 2/3 innings over 10 starts dating to last season.

"Just trying to go out there, fill up the zone and get outs," Ryan said. "We got a really good defense."

Ryan threw 60 of his 87 pitches for strikes. A 12-pitch walk to Anderson in his final inning played a role in the decision to take him out.

YANKEES 4, GUARDIANS Willie Calhoun snapped a seventh-inning tie with his first home run for host New York, which beat Cleveland to stop a four-game slide.

RED SOX 7, BLUE JAYS 6 Connor Wong hit two homers, including a tie-breaking solo shot in the eighth, to help host Boston rally past Toronto. Masataka Yoshida and Christian Arroyo also homered for Boston and the Red Sox tied a season-high for hits with 14, including four by Wong.

ORIOLES 11, ROYALS 7 Ryan Mountcastle hit two-run homers in consecutive innings and finished with five RBI, Adley Rutschman had four hits and drove in a run, and streaking Baltimore beat host Kansas City.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 6, MARLINS 0 Bryce Elder outpitched NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara by throwing seven innings of three-hit ball and visiting Atlanta beat Miami. Ozzie Albies homered and doubled, while Ronald Acuna Jr. doubled, drove in a run and stole his NL-leading 14th base for the Braves.

NATIONALS 4, CUBS 1 Alex Call hit a two-run double during a three-run seventh inning, and host Washington beat Chicago. CJ Abrams had the tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh as part of a 3-for-3 night. Victor Robles followed with an infield hit and Call doubled to the gap in left-center.

ROCKIES 3, BREWERS 2 Elias Diaz homered and drove in the go-ahead run with an eighth-inning single, and host Colorado beat Milwaukee. Rookie shortstop Ezequiel Tovar hit his first major league home run for Colorado, which has won its past two home games after dropping seven straight at Coors Field.

INTERLEAGUE

RAYS 4, PIRATES 1 Harold Ramirez homered and drove in two runs to lead host Tampa Bay over Pittsburgh in a matchup of teams with the top two records in the major leagues. Ramirez drove in the game's first run with an RBI single in the fourth and boosted the lead to 4-1 with a solo homer in the sixth.

GIANTS 2, ASTROS 0 Anthony DeSclafani pitched eight scoreless innings and Camilo Doval completed the three-hitter to lead visiting San Francisco over Houston.

ANGELS 5, CARDINALS 1 Taylor Ward capped a four-run first inning with a three-run homer, Patrick Sandoval combined with three relievers on a four-hitter and Los Angeles beat host St. Louis to extend the Cardinals' losing streak to four.