Bentonville Planning Commission deals with rezoning, conditional-use requests

by Mike Jones | Today at 1:00 a.m.
A new sign is seen on Tuesday Dec. 29 2020 at the new Bentonville City Hall building at 305 S.W A St. .(NWA Democrat Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

BENTONVILLE -- The city Planning Commission on Tuesday moved through a series of rezoning and conditional-use requests.

Mark Undernehr sought a rezoning and future land use map amendment for property between Southwest 12th Street and Rose Garden Lane.

The rezoning from low-density single-family residential to downtown medium-density residential was denied 6-1.

The future land use map amendment from low-density residential to medium-density residential also was denied 6-1. Some commissioners said the area had to be considered as a whole and not just one lot.

The owner wanted to develop the property with attached single-family dwellings, according to planning documents.

A rezoning request at 411 N.W. C St. for Lucatoni LLC was approved 7-0. Townhomes are planned at the location.

The original rezoning ask was from low-density single-family residential to downtown high-density residential.

A few nearby residents spoke against the original rezoning request during public comment. A loss of neighborhood character, parking and increased traffic were some of the concerns.

The applicant agreed to reduce the rezoning request to downtown medium-density residential, and that was what was approved.

Also approved 7-0 were conditional uses for:

Spencer/JE/Bryce's Bail Bonding at 1504 S.W. 14th St. A 24-hour bail-bonding company is planned at the location. Previously used as a duplex, parking was not adequate with the change to a commercial business. Parking had been on grass and dirt surface prior to gravel, according to planning documents. The use is for long-term temporary use of the gravel parking lot.

Momentary Barn at 607 S.E. E St. The request will allow for a long-term temporary use of a wood and steel-frame barn. The barn will host infrequent special events related to the Momentary, according to planning documents. It is a two-year extension of a previously approved use.

Amendments to city zoning codes for fence and wall requirements, and outdoor and mobile-food vendors also were approved 7-0.

The large-scale plan for an approximately 3,298 square-foot Newk's Eatery at 1500 S.E. Eagle Way at the northwest corner of Southeast Eagle Way and Southeast East Pointe Avenue was approved as part of the consent agenda.


Print Headline: Planners reject man's rezoning request

