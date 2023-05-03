Bentonville Planning Commission deals with rezoning, conditional-use requests

BENTONVILLE -- The city Planning Commission on Tuesday moved through a series of rezoning and conditional-use requests.

Mark Undernehr sought a rezoning and future land use map amendment for property between Southwest 12th Street and Rose Garden Lane.

The rezoning from low-density single-family residential to downtown medium-density residential was denied 6-1.

The future land use map amendment from low-density residential to medium-density residential also was denied 6-1. Some commissioners said the area had to be considered as a whole and not just one lot.

The owner wanted to develop the property with attached single-family dwellings, according to planning documents.

A rezoning request at 411 N.W. C St. for Lucatoni LLC was approved 7-0. Townhomes are planned at the location.

The original rezoning ask was from low-density single-family residential to downtown high-density residential.

A few nearby residents spoke against the original rezoning request during public comment. A loss of neighborhood character, parking and increased traffic were some of the concerns.

The applicant agreed to reduce the rezoning request to downtown medium-density residential, and that was what was approved.

Also approved 7-0 were conditional uses for:

Spencer/JE/Bryce's Bail Bonding at 1504 S.W. 14th St. A 24-hour bail-bonding company is planned at the location. Previously used as a duplex, parking was not adequate with the change to a commercial business. Parking had been on grass and dirt surface prior to gravel, according to planning documents. The use is for long-term temporary use of the gravel parking lot.

Momentary Barn at 607 S.E. E St. The request will allow for a long-term temporary use of a wood and steel-frame barn. The barn will host infrequent special events related to the Momentary, according to planning documents. It is a two-year extension of a previously approved use.

Amendments to city zoning codes for fence and wall requirements, and outdoor and mobile-food vendors also were approved 7-0.

The large-scale plan for an approximately 3,298 square-foot Newk's Eatery at 1500 S.E. Eagle Way at the northwest corner of Southeast Eagle Way and Southeast East Pointe Avenue was approved as part of the consent agenda.



