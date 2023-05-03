Biden to add 1,500 troops along border





WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration will deploy 1,500 additional military personnel to augment security at the U.S.-Mexico border starting next week, ahead of an expected migrant surge following the end of coronavirus pandemic-era restrictions.

Military personnel will do data entry, warehouse support and other administrative tasks so that U.S. Customs and Border Protection can focus on fieldwork, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday.

The troops "will not be performing law enforcement functions or interacting with immigrants, or migrants," Jean-Pierre said. "This will free up Border Patrol agents to perform their critical law enforcement duties."

They will be deployed for 90 days, and will drawn from the Army and Marine Corps.

U.S. military personnel have augmented federal border operations for years. The 1,500 troops whose deployment was announced Tuesday will join another 2,500 service members already assigned to the southern border, a U.S. official said. Those figures do not include the Texas National Guard members mobilized for a state-led mission called Operation Lone Star.

Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, a Pentagon spokesperson, told reporters that the troops would fill gaps in transportation, warehouse support, narcotics detection, data entry and other areas.

"This deployment to the border is consistent with other forms of military support to DHS over many years," Ryder said in a statement, referring to the Department of Homeland Security.

The covid-19 restrictions have allowed U.S. officials to turn away tens of thousands of migrants crossing the southern border, but those restrictions will lift May 11, and border officials are bracing for a surge.





The Title 42 measures were put in place at the start of the pandemic, in March 2020, giving U.S. border agents the ability to rapidly expel migrants back to their home countries or to Mexico. Since then, federal authorities have used the measures to carry out more than 2.6 million expulsions.

Even amid the restrictions, the administration has seen record numbers of people crossing the border, and President Joe Biden has responded by cracking down on those who cross illegally and by creating new pathways meant to offer alternatives to a dangerous and often deadly journey.

"Deploying military personnel suggests a concerning lack of readiness for this transition," Andrea Flores, Biden's former director for border management at the National Security Council, said on Twitter. The Department of Homeland Security "had over two years to plan a gradual wind down of Title 42. Instead, the situation has escalated into a greater emergency that will, once again, lead to troops in border communities."

PREVIOUS DEPLOYMENTS

For Biden, who announced his Democratic reelection campaign last week, the decision draws potentially unwelcome comparisons to his Republican predecessor. Congress, meanwhile, has refused to take any substantial immigration-related actions.

Then-President Donald Trump deployed active-duty troops to the border to assist border patrol personnel in processing large migrant caravans, on top of National Guard forces that were already working in that capacity.

Jean-Pierre downplayed any similarity between Biden's immigration management and Trump's use of troops during his term.

"DOD personnel have been supporting CBP at the border for almost two decades now," Jean-Pierre said. "So this is a common practice."

But some in Biden's own party objected to the decision.

"The Biden administration's militarization of the border is unacceptable," said Senate Committee on Foreign Relations chairman Bob Menendez, D-N.J. "There is already a humanitarian crisis in the Western Hemisphere, and deploying military personnel only signals that migrants are a threat that require our nation's troops to contain. Nothing could be further from the truth."

The Pentagon approved Tuesday the request for troops by Homeland Security, which manages the border.

As a condition for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's previous approval of National Guard troops to the border through Oct. 1, Homeland Security had to agree to work with the White House and Congress to develop a plan for longer-term staffing solutions and funding shortfalls, "to maintain border security and the safe, orderly, and humane processing of migrants that do not involve the continued use of DOD personnel and resources," said Pentagon spokesman Air Force Lt. Col. Devin Robinson.

As part of the agreement, the Pentagon has requested quarterly updates from Homeland Security on how it would staff its border mission without service members. It was not immediately clear if those updates have happened or if border officials will be able to meet their terms of the agreement -- particularly under the strain of another expected migrant surge.

Homeland Security said it was working on it. "U.S. Customs and Border Protection is investing in technology and personnel to reduce its need for Defense Department support in coming years, and we continue to call on Congress to support us in this task," the agency said in a statement.

Information for this article was contributed by Colleen Long, Aamer Madhani, Tara Copp, Zeke Miller, Rebecca Santana, Lolita Baldor and Michael Balsamo of The Associated Press, Alex Horton and Nick Miroff of The Washington Post and by Helene Cooper and Zolan Kanno-Youngs of The New York Times.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)





