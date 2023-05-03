Broadway Street in North Little Rock to be closed this weekend for construction

Broadway Street in North Little Rock is expected to be temporarily closed this weekend to accommodate construction, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
The installation of a new drainage structure across Broadway will close the section of the road between South Cypress and North Locust St.
Weather permitting, the closure will start at 10 p.m. Friday and go through 5 a.m. Monday.
Westbound traffic on Broadway St. will take the northbound frontage road to Bishop Lindsey Ave., the southbound frontage road, and return to Broadway St.
Broadway Street in North Little Rock to be closed this weekend for constructionby Daniel McFadin | Today at 2:14 p.m.
