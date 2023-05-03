Sections
Broadway Street in North Little Rock to be closed this weekend for construction

by Daniel McFadin | Today at 2:14 p.m.

Broadway Street in North Little Rock is expected to be temporarily closed this weekend to accommodate construction, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The installation of a new drainage structure across Broadway will close the section of the road between South Cypress and North Locust St.

Weather permitting, the closure will start at 10 p.m. Friday and go through 5 a.m. Monday.

Westbound traffic on Broadway St. will take the northbound frontage road to Bishop Lindsey Ave., the southbound frontage road, and return to Broadway St.

