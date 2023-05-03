Turner receives President's award

The Rev. Jesse C. Turner, executive director of the Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc., recently received the President's Lifetime Achievement Award and a letter from President Joe Biden.

Turner received the honor during the third annual National Returning Citizens Conference at the Potter's House at Fort Worth, Texas, according to a news release.

The conference was sponsored by the Faith and Justice Committee of the 400 Years of African American History Federal Commission.

In the letter, Biden said, "... I congratulate you on taking it upon yourself to contribute to the public good, and I'm proud to present you with the President's Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of your 4,000 hours of service to this great Nation."

Turner said he's proud to receive the award from Biden.

"It means a lot to me and my work to help others regardless of the negative headwinds," Turner said. "Because remaining focused is always challenging, I do what I do not for awards but to change lives. My work pleases God and reveals my faith and commitment to God. Faith without works is a dead faith."

Chamber Board supports GFPB

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors issued a letter of support for the Go Forward Pine Bluff campaign for the adoption of the 0.625% (five-eighths-cent) local sales and use tax within Pine Bluff, for seven years commencing Oct. 1, 2024, and ending Sept. 30, 2031.

The endorsement was in Tuesday's edition of the Chamber newsletter.

"The Chamber's mission is to strengthen the community by developing and promoting our resources, which will sustain an environment of economic growth. The Chamber Board of Directors believes that the work completed from the 2017 Go Forward Pine Bluff sales tax, along with the continued work of the Economic Development Alliance for Jefferson County, has poised our city for growth, innovation, and generation of new collaborations to improve the business climate and quality of life for Pine Bluff. We believe the momentum created will continue moving Pine Bluff forward, benefiting our member businesses both small and large," according to the newsletter.

Early voting began Tuesday and will be held at the courthouse weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. until May 8. The election will be held May 9 and the polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Takei to appear at Internment Museum

Actor George Takei of Star Trek will be the special guest at the 10th anniversary celebration of the World War II Japanese American Internment Museum. The celebration will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at 100 S. Railroad St. at McGehee.

The McGehee Industrial Foundation will host the observance. A reception and tours will be held after the ceremony.

Mural to be unveiled today

The Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency and University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Art and the Design Department will unveil a mural at 300 S. Main St. at 11:30 a.m. today.

The community is invited to see the work conducted by UAPB art and design students, according to a news release.

Quorum court to meet

The Jefferson County Quorum Court will hold committee meetings at 5:30 p.m. May 16 and the full court will meet at 5:30 p.m. May 22. The Quorum Court meets at the courthouse, according to a spokesman.

Local joins Phi Beta Kappa

Katherine Dickson of Monticello is among Mississippi State University seniors inducted into the Gamma of Mississippi Chapter of The Phi Beta Kappa Society for 2023. Dickson is majoring in marketing and French.

Phi Beta Kappa inductees are among the top 10% of their graduating class who have completed a broad range of liberal arts and sciences coursework, including foreign language and mathematics, according to a news release.