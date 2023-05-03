Dollarway wins state track titles

Dollarway athletes competed under the Cardinal banner one last time Tuesday at the 3A state track and field championships at Prescott High School and brought back two victories.

Senior Demetrius Mayzes won the 400-meter championship in decisive fashion, turning in a time of 50.25 in the third heat. Mayzes was 2.37 seconds ahead of runner-up Jaylen Johnson of Prescott.

Not long after that, Mayzes ran the anchor on the 4x400-meter relay with D'Marion Wallace, Taveon Lewis and Deandre Jackson. That quartet gave Dollarway another gold medal with a 3:36.99 run, beating District 3A-8 champion DeWitt (Gabriel Vega, Jeremiah Brown, Justin Ross and Griffin Whitmore) by 1.17 seconds. Prescott came in third.

The meet marked the end of an era for Dollarway athletics, which won two boys team state titles (1990, 2014) but won a number of individual boys and girls titles in the past decade. Dollarway is merging with Pine Bluff High School, effective July 1, and all athletic teams will be known as the Zebras.

Not only did the Cardinals, who finished ninth in team standings, go out with two titles. They excelled in the sport through the years without an on-campus track.

"First and foremost, we have to give glory to God," Cardinals Coach Jarren Jefferson said. "Even with the lack of resources, He still provided us opportunities to get better and make do with what we had. This is a good group of kids. Just to see the smiles on their faces, running on concrete and attending Sunday practices on community tracks, knowing their work was not in vain, it's a beautiful feeling."

Mayzes earned a measure of revenge over Johnson, the defending 400-meter champion. The two raced in the inside lanes.

To win the 4x400, Dollarway had to rebound from a second-place finish to DeWitt in the district meet at McGehee. And Mayzes had to turn up the speed down the stretch.

"Last week in McGehee, our second leg didn't start out as strong as he maybe should have," Jefferson said. "I told him, 'If you start out at 75%, I need you at 85 % on your race today.' Demetrius, toward the end of his lap, he picked it up more than he normally would. The leader had a 20- to 30-meter lead. [Mayzes] just made up his mind he wasn't going to lose."

To Jefferson's surprise, Mayzes maintained his stride throughout the final 210 meters to win.

The 4x200 team of Mayzes, Wallace, Tristian Rose and Chase Farris came in fifth at 1:34.73.

Prescott still won the team titled with 135 points. Bald Knob was second with 62 and McGehee was fifth with 32.

Dollarway's girls team entered Tuesday's meet with a district title in the 4x400-meter relay. The quartet of Adrianna McAfee, Yaniyah Williams, Taliyah Lewis and Mar'Reyshia Haynes finished 14th in state with a time of 4:55.61. Dumas' team of Caliyah Mosby, Brishianna Watkins, Derrica Wilson and Jadyn Slater was 11th in 4:50.38.

Haynes also qualified in the 400 meters, finishing 10th in 1:08.79. Edriana Hunter of Drew Central was ninth in 1:04.07.

Mountain View won the girls team title with 58 points, 3 ahead of Prescott. Drew Central was 11th with 26 points, and McGehee and DeWitt were tied for 14th with 18.

Three southeast Arkansas schools will compete in the 5A state meet at Lake Hamilton on Thursday.

Courtney Crutchfield of Pine Bluff is a contender in the high jump and long jump. The recent University of Arkansas football commit won the 5A-South Conference in the high jump (6 feet, 3 inches) and is seeded second in the long jump (22-2), only behind El Dorado's DeAndra Burns.

Other local 5A state qualifiers:

White Hall -- Braeden Bell in the 100 meters, the boys 4x200 relay team, Landon Meredith in the shot put, Benjamin Redix in the triple jump (top seed, 47-1), and the girls 4x200-meter relay team.

Sheridan -- Aaron Webb in the 100, 200 (top seed, 21.73 seconds) and 400 meters; the boys 4x100 relay; Skylar Sterritt in the 100 (top seed, 12.13 seconds) and 200 meters, high jump and long jump; and Sophia Allen in the pole vault.