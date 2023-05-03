Sections
OPINION | PODCAST

DROPPING THE HAMMER | 'A Bit Sacrilegious': Johnson and Legacy jump to Toyota; Truex wins Dover

by Daniel McFadin, Jared Haas | Today at 3:18 p.m.
Martin Truex Jr. hoists the trophy after winning the NASCAR 400 auto race at Dover Motor Speedway, Monday, May 1, 2023, in Dover, Del. (AP Photo/Jason Minto)

Daniel McFadin and Jared Haas react to the surprising news that the Jimmie Johnson co-owned Legacy Motor Club will become a Toyota team in 2024. Hear audio of Johnson and Toyota Racing President David Wilson discussing the "polarizing" partnership.

Daniel and Jared break down the NASCAR race weekend at Dover Motor Speedway, which was swept by the brothers of Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Truex, before giving their predictions for Sunday's race at Kansas Speedway. 

[Podcast player not showing up? Click here.]

[Video not showing up? Click here.]

