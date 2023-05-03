Evictions add twist for tornado victims





Damage to Little Rock apartments from the March 31 tornado has some renters dealing with eviction as their buildings are repaired, forcing them to look for new homes.

One such tenant, Jared Holt, a 30-year-old speech therapist, lived alone in a two-bedroom apartment at The Landings at Rock Creek at 13200 Chenal Pkwy. He paid around $1,000 a month in rent.

Despite structural damage to some of the complex's apartments, Holt's was unharmed; he said nothing even got knocked over. The Landings' management has put tarps over the roof damage. But on April 26, he received notice from management that he would need to vacate his apartment in two weeks.

Holt said the notice to tenants about a damage assessor coming into their units was the first communication from management they received after the tornado hit. A day after the assessment, he said tenants were told they would have to vacate their units during reconstruction. Holt said he wasn't told when the units may be inhabitable again.

"We hate to have to ask you to leave but it's a liability issue having residents live inside a construction zone the construction company cannot assume that risk," the memo said. It also said tenants would not be liable for any time left on their leases but that they would be charged rent for each day that they remained in their apartments.

The tornado, an EF3 with 165 mph wind speeds, cut a wide path starting in west Little Rock. The twister then crossed the Arkansas River, damaging sections of North Little Rock and Sherwood and traveling around 30 miles in total, into Lonoke County.

The state emergency management agency said in early April that 120 homes were destroyed, with 184 sustaining major damage and 447 minor damage.

Holt said he understands that property owner Tower Real Estate needs to make repairs, but he thinks Tower could have given tenants more than two weeks' notice about their evictions.

"My main complaint is with the amount of time, because two weeks is not nearly enough time for one or two people to find housing in Little Rock, let alone dozens," of people, he said. "They've just been really vague; they didn't give us any kind of time frame or estimate on when things would be better, talking about moving back in or anything."

Holt said he doesn't know if he needs to find housing for a month or longer. For his part, he's looking for more permanent housing, saying, "I'm not going to put myself in a worse financial spot by paying month-to-month and planning on moving two or three times throughout the course of this thing."

Available apartments are either too expensive for him or a downgrade from his Landings unit. Housing application processing times, which sometimes extend for weeks, are complicating his search.

"I definitely could manage to couch-surf for a little bit. My parents live a little too far away for [staying with them] to be practical, with having to get to work," Holt said. He anticipates putting most of his possessions into a storage unit.

"I would have liked some transparency about [eviction] being a possibility," he said. "If they would have let us know ahead of time, 'Hey, once we get this assessed, there might be a chance you guys have to move out.' It was just kind of a 'Hey' -- bam! -- 'you guys are all evicted.'"

Tower Real Estate Services personnel did not reply to a request for comment.

While some landlords have tried moving affected renters into other units they own, other local landlords say they have experienced heightened demand for housing since the tornado hit.

One of those properties is Foxglen Apartments at 8100 Cantrell Road, reported damaged roofs, patio enclosures and windows -- structural damage -- as well as some cosmetic issues like blown-away pieces of siding.

No residents living in the complex's 96 units were asked to vacate, however. The complex has a relationship with a roofer who recently replaced three roofs there, and he was able to take care of the tornado damage by the end of the next day. Manager Vicki Brumett said she called a tree removal company immediately after the tornado, and they arrived within 90 minutes.

Brumett acknowledged "the sad fact of the matter" that the tornado damaged a large number of local "reasonably priced apartments." (Foxglen rents one-bedroom apartments from $679 to $714 and two-bedrooms for $809 to $829. The complex is fully rented with a waiting list.) She said a lot of people have called looking for housing and that she is referring them to another landlord who has vacancies.

"I have sat here myself this month, saying, 'Where are all these people going to go?'" she said.

Other landlords have noted the tornado's disproportionate effects on tenants of more affordable apartments. Jill Judy, who runs Downtown Dwellings apartments, posted on Facebook soon after the tornado offering two weeks of free rent and spreading renters' deposits over three payments. She said about 50 people called looking for housing after her post.

Downtown Dwellings restores grand old downtown houses into high-end apartments; monthly rent on a two-bedroom apartment as of May 2 was $1,095 to $1,895, and one-bedroom apartments were from $850 to $1,195.

Judy said she housed three tornado-affected people.

"They couldn't qualify for what we do," she said of the other interested parties. "We have around 270 apartments, so rehousing one couple is not like a huge inundation."

Judy said she has starting requiring tenants to hold renters' insurance, noting that one of her new tenants is on a tight budget and could not have afforded an emergency move without insurance.

Some renters dealing with tornado damage have moved into other Little Rock apartment complexes that are owned by their landlords such as Omaha, Neb.-based Haley Residential, which owns the Sturbridge Townhomes off Rodney Parham Road at 1400 Old Forge Drive in Little Rock.

The tornado rendered about 10% of the complex's 200 units uninhabitable. Three buildings in the complex were so damaged they had to be evacuated, and two other buildings are partially vacated.

"But the majority of our units are still available," said Troy Arnold, a Haley Residential regional vice president. "And we were able to relocate a lot of our residents who were in the buildings that were damaged into a vacant unit so they could stay on our property. Some residents chose to leave and find someplace else."

Arnold said he hopes to have the insurance claim figured out within three weeks. "We're just waiting for the insurance to determine the scope of repairs and the dollar figure of repairs, and we'll be ready to go," he said.

Arnold, who described Sturbridge as "middle-market," said fees for tenants who have transferred from one in-complex unit to another have been waved and that they can continue to pay the same rent for the new units. Those who want out of their leases are released without fees; most of the affected renters relocated on-site.

Most of the communication between tenant and management has been in-person, as Sturbridge was without power for a week after the tornado. Arnold said in-person communication was also beneficial in helping affected renters decide on their best option for housing. And renters' insurance has again been a boon: Sturbridge tenants are required to carry a policy, so sundry tornado-related expenses, like spoiled food, were covered.



