Fayetteville adopts standards in answer to complaints about homeless campground

FAYETTEVILLE -- The City Council late Tuesday approved definitions for camping and conditions for the Planning Commission to consider when someone applies for a permit.

The vote was 7-1 with Council Member Sarah Moore voting against.

The ordinance defines camping as residing or dwelling temporarily in a place with shelter. Camping activities include erecting a tent or other temporary structure to sleep overnight, or using vehicles, such as recreational vehicles, for sleeping.

Property owners who want to allow camping will have to provide written consent and be available or have a representative for the city to contact. Additionally, there are provisions listed to provide sanitation facilities such as restrooms and potable water and to have garbage pickup. Any tents and vehicles will have to be set back from the right of way in accordance with the land's zoning. The city also will be able to enter the property to ensure compliance.

There's a second set of additional factors the commission can consider, but the conditions are open to interpretation. Commissioners can limit the number of campers and how long they can stay. They also can consider natural hazards, such as flooding and slopes, or require additional separation or screening from adjacent properties.

The issue stemmed from complaints the city received about property owned by residents Richard and Gladys Tiffany. The Tiffanys for years have allowed residents experiencing homelessness to stay on land the couple owns immediately north of the Fayetteville National Cemetery. Complaints have included reports of disturbances, trash, odors and other nuisances associated with the property.

The Tiffanys received a violation notice about operating an illegal campground in October, and the city prosecutor has filed a case in the matter.

The City Council's ordinance review committee discussed changes to city code three times leading up to Tuesday's meeting because there was no definition of camping in city code.

Moore was concerned the proposal did nothing to address how relatives staying in a recreational vehicle overnight while visiting family is technically illegal in the city. She also expressed concern about residents experiencing homelessness becoming displaced if the Planning Commission denies a permit.

Sonia Harvey, D'Andre Jones, Mike Wiederkehr, Scott Berna, Sarah Bunch, Teresa Turk and Holly Hertzberg voted in favor. Several said they found the regulations reasonable and that the measure would help address health and safety concerns at campsites.

Eleven people spoke to the council, most of whom expressed support for the change.