Fayetteville council supports applying for school resource officer grant with 7-1 vote





FAYETTEVILLE -- The city will apply for a grant to hire two more school resource officers after a 7-1 vote Tuesday.

The city and Fayetteville Public Schools share the cost to employ school resource officers. The total dollar amount over a four-year period to hire two more officers would be $746,100, according to city documents. If awarded, the federal grant would cover $250,000 of the total cost. The School District would reimburse the city for $339,710 of the remaining total, leaving the city with an estimated expense of $156,390 over that four-year period.

A resolution the council supported unanimously in August 2022 included a nonbinding agreement to hire two new school resource officers every year until every Fayetteville Public Schools campus has one. There will be 17 schools in the district starting next school year. The school resource officer program has nine positions with seven filled. If awarded, the grant the council discussed Tuesday would help create 11 school resource officer positions beginning in the 2024-25 school year.

Council member Sarah Moore asked for the item, along with a separate item to purchase vehicles for school resource officers, to be pulled from the council's consent agenda. Consent agenda items are read and passed by the council with no discussion.

Moore said she wanted the council to consider more broadly the idea of children's safety. Resident viewpoints on school safety vary, but cities and public schools have finite resources, she said.

"What I really view this conversation as is a public health crisis," Moore said. "The violence that has escalated throughout our communities is something that exists because of growing unmet need and appropriate resources. As decision-makers, and as community members and parents, we do have to look at all those available sets of evidence-based approaches of what possible solutions are out there."

Moore cast the sole vote against applying for the grant. Council members Sonia Harvey, D'Andre Jones, Mike Wiederkehr, Scott Berna, Teresa Turk, Sarah Bunch and Holly Hertzberg voted in favor.

Jones said he wasn't sure why the council was discussing school resource officers again after passing the August 2022 resolution and having had extensive discussions on the topic in past years. He and other council members agreed that school resource officers are a component of school safety, but other measures such as increasing the number of school counselors and social workers should also be discussed.

"It's time we have a meeting about the 'something else' and let the school resource officers do their jobs," Jones said.

Twenty residents spoke to the council for about two hours. All but one of them expressed support. The council limited each speaker to three minutes, rather than the usual five minutes, because of how many people there were to speak. Many of those in support wore purple stickers that said, "I support SROs for all FPS."

Several school administrators, staff and parents said school resource officers provide a sense of security, generally have positive relationships with students and help school staff respond when any instances of actual or potential violence may occur. Kyle Smith, former City Council member, said fear drives a lot of the conversation about school resource officers, which doesn't always lead to adoption of the best policies.

The council voted 8-0 to support spending $621,000 to buy nine patrol vehicles for school resource officers. Police Chief Mike Reynolds said an agreement in place since 2008 with Superior Chevrolet to provide the vehicles free of charge ended in April.

In other business, the council voted 8-0 to provide nonprofit Apple Seeds $71,000 in American Rescue Plan money to address childhood food insecurity. Wiederkehr sponsored the request.

Rates of childhood food insecurity have increased since the pandemic, according to the nonprofit's application with the city. Apple Seeds will grow and distribute produce with recipes and links to cooking demonstrations online. The nonprofit also will provide cooking classes and nutrition education to food-insecure children.

Mary Thompson, Apple Seeds executive director, said the nonprofit plans to buy a vehicle and more land for growing food.

The city has about $4.25 million left from its allocation of $17.9 million in American Rescue Plan money. Approval of the Apple Seeds proposal leaves about $4.18 million.

The city has until the end of next year to obligate all of the money and until the end of 2026 to spend the money, or it must return whatever is left to the federal government.

Council action

Fayettevilles City Council met Tuesday and approved:

A $682,776 contract with Sweetser Construction for construction of an 8-foot-wide sidewalk on the west side of Leverett Avenue from Hazel to Sycamore streets.

A $111,499 budget adjustment to pay for a new senior assistant city attorney position.

Accepting a proposal from Walmart and clothing brand AND1 to refurbish and paint art and advertising on basketball courts at Walker Park and to hold a backpack and shoe giveaway ahead of the next school semester.

