Five people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

Angel Ramirez, 27, of 3900 Hassel Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with drug trafficking, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and distribution of a controlled substance near certain facilities. Ramirez was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Cody Michael, 36, of 2805 S.W. Ables Drive No. 103 in Bentonville, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Michael was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Gentry

Montoya Isriel, 32, of 23740 Arkansas 72 West in Gravette, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Isriel was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

Trevor Yates, 33, of 687 S. Dodson Road in Rogers, was arrested Monday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Yates was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Tontitown

Andrew Bright, 30, of Tontitown, was arrested Monday in connection with sexual assault. Bright was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.