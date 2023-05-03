Four people killed, one injured in vehicle crashes in state

Four people were killed and another injured in crashes on Arkansas roads Monday and early Tuesday, according to preliminary fatality reports from police.

Nathaniel Hunter, 41, of Toronto died around 3 p.m. Monday when his 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle left the roadway on U.S. 67 in rural Lawrence County and crashed into a cable barrier in the median, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

Thomas Keck Jr., 36, of Marmaduke died in a crash near the intersection of Cedar Lane and Bard Road in Paragould around 4:47 p.m. Monday, according to a report from police in that city.

A 2019 Nissan Titan pickup driven by Guadlupe Lazcano, 41, of Jonesboro ran a stop sign and struck Keck's 2006 Chrysler 300, the report says. Keck was pronounced dead at the scene while Lazcano was taken to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center for treatment.

Lane Romanelli Sr., 28, of Vilonia was killed around 6:26 p.m Monday when a 2022 Ford Ecosport pulled in front of the 2004 Kawasaki motorcycle Romanelli was on at the intersection of Main Street and South Marshell Road in Vilonia, according to a report from police in that city.

The driver of the Ford lost control and collided with another vehicle, which then hit a fourth, the report says, but no other injuries were reported.

Bruce Watkins III, 18, of Atkins, died around 4 a.m. Tuesday in a crash on Arkansas 95 near Hickory Pond Loop in rural Conway County, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

The 2020 northbound Dodge that Watkins was driving veered into the opposite lane of traffic and struck a 2006 Ford, the report says. No other injuries were reported.

Police investigating each of the four wrecks Monday and Tuesday reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.