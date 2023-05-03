Greenwood City Council approves more than $1.12 million for Police Department payroll expenses

GREENWOOD -- The city decided to rededicate a majority of its more than $1.95 million in covid-19 relief money to free up other, less restricted money in its general fund.

The City Council voted 5-1 to spend more than $1.12 million of the city's American Rescue Plan Act money for Police Department salaries and employer payroll contribution expenses at its meeting Monday. A resolution states this will cover expenses incurred from Jan. 1 to when the money is exhausted.

Tim Terry, who holds the Ward 2, Position 2 seat on the City Council, voted against the proposal.

Tom Marsh, city finance director, said this will put that same amount of money back into the city general fund, which the city can use for other purposes unencumbered by the rules with the American Rescue Plan money.

Marsh said the City Council approved earmarking the first portion of rescue plan money it received from the state in 2021 -- $972,655 -- for water and sewer infrastructure purposes in August 2021. However, no water and sewer projects for which to use the money have been presented to the city since then. Marsh warned the timeline "is ticking" for the city to be able to meet certain requirements.

All rescue plan money has to be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, and spent by Dec. 31, 2026, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury website.

Caran Curry, an attorney with the Arkansas Municipal League, advised the city against using its rescue plan money for water and sewer infrastructure, according to Marsh.

Curry told Marsh about Bella Vista's City Council, who voted earlier this year to spend all of the $5.9 million in rescue plan money it received to pay salary and payroll expenses of the police and fire departments beginning April 1. This made the money that would have been used to cover those expenses available to pay for other projects.

A rule the Department of the Treasury issued in January 2022 permits cities and towns to use their rescue plan money for "lost revenue or revenue replacement" for any government services up to $10 million or, if they got less than $10 million, the total amount they received, according to the proposal the City Council approved Monday.

Marsh said police salaries qualify under the rule. In addition, spending the more than $1.1 million in rescue plan money for this would take away the same amount in expenses being paid by a deficit in the police operating budget of about $756,000, which is in turn being covered by the general fund.

"If we add back $1.125 million, that is going to generate a surplus of $368,000, which, as you know, falls back to the general fund," Marsh said.

The 2023 budgeted cost for payroll expenses for the police chief and police officers, with various reimbursements, comes out to more than $1.18 million, according to Marsh.

Marsh said using more than $1.12 million in rescue plan money to cover these expenses -- of which $972,655 had been earmarked for water and sewer infrastructure -- would also generate an additional and unrestricted $152,565 left in the general fund.

The City Council approved spending $150,000 from the general fund to pay for bridge fabrication and transportation costs for a trail bridge project at Greenwood Lake. Terry again voted negative.

The proposal states the Parks Department budgeted for the transfer of a $200,000 Arkansas Department of Transportation grant approved for another project to offset the cost of the bridge project. However, while the grant can be used for any future city trail construction project, it can't be used for projects that have already started or are nearing completion, which was the case for the city lake trail bridge project.

Marsh said the Parks Department will provide an additional $50,000 for the project.

The City Council also unanimously voted to amend the resolution approved in 2021 concerning the $972,655 in rescue plan money to remove the earmark for water and sewer infrastructure purposes.

More News None

Senior center project

Greenwood has dedicated another portion of American Rescue Plan money — $825,181 — to purchase and appraise property at 1917 Excelsior Road for a new senior center. It also received a $500,000 grant from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission for the renovation of the planned center.

Source: Tom Marsh, Greenwood finance director



