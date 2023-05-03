Ground broken for $3 million Little Rock youth shelter

An Arkansas agency dedicated to serving unsheltered youth broke ground Tuesday on its soon-to-be $3 million dollar shelter described as "the first of its kind" in the state.

Founded in 2010, nonprofit group Immerse Arkansas joined Little Rock city officials Tuesday morning to present the next steps to community members.

The shelter -- which is officially named "The Station" -- will be a place homeless youth in Arkansas can "leave the past in the past," speakers said Tuesday.

At approximately 10,000 square feet, The Station will be located at 3201 Mary St. in Little Rock.

According to the team at Immerse, the shelter will be the first to focus on long-term stay and services geared toward youth ages 18-24.

Clean-up of the lot started last summer when contractors with Immerse demolished an older structure sitting on the property.

The completed facility will offer 15 suites that include private bedrooms and bathrooms.

Those living at The Station will also have access to shared kitchen and recreation spaces, counseling accommodations, outdoor facilities and more.

"Immerse Arkansas has the opportunity to offer all of the counseling, all of the commitment and all of the comfort a young adult can find," Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., said. "[People] have the ability to throw away their past at [The Station]. We have to understand that the past is the past and doesn't predict our future. However, that doesn't mean we forget it. It helps build who we are for our present and for our future."

The mayor added that, on any given day, there are more than 100 unsheltered young adults in Little Rock.

"That's 100 too many," Scott said. "Immerse is working every day to reduce that from 100 to zero."

Ongoing efforts by Immerse work to tackle the needs of unsheltered youth in Arkansas for shelter and food while also addressing social and emotional needs.

Sheriff Eric Higgins also addressed the crowd Tuesday morning, highlighting his hopes, the impact of Immerse and their ongoing efforts.

"We have to continue this, and I love this plan," Higgins said. "I love this plan to transition from Immerse's Overcomers Center to a housing center that's built with the same love, the same care, the same volunteers and the same hope. I look forward to seeing all that these young people will do."

Comments from each speaker emphasized that the goal of the shelter is to offer a community-like experience of housing and support.

Jerome Strickland, executive director of venture nonprofit The Contingent, also shared a few comments with community members Tuesday.

Strickland shared memories from his childhood in North Little Rock and the role his relationships and community played in his success and well-being.

"I close my eyes and I imagine, how, in these very feet and on this very ground, there will be stories shared, moments of triumph and moments of victory," Strickland said. "The gift that's going to be giving here is the gift of a village."

Gilmore, with Immerse, wrapped up the ceremony by touching on how far the group has come with their plan for The Station and what steps will come next.

Of the $3 million needed to execute the shelter, Gilmore says an estimated $2.3 million has been raised so far, sitting just $700,000 short of the total cost.

"We need more coaches, we need more therapists and we need more volunteers," he said.

Gilmore also encouraged those in the crowd to understand how and why fixing homelessness for young Arkansans is a "relational issue."

"It requires relationships and it requires linking arms with young people," Gilmore said. He encouraged those at the ceremony to be there for one another, know their worth, share their appreciation for community and continue to find ways to connect and come together.

Attendees at the groundbreaking were also invited to put prayers, thoughts of encouragement or words of hope on a slip of paper for a time capsule that will be put in the ground outside of where the shelter will be.

The capsule will be pulled from the ground in 10 years to see what messages of hope sat just outside of the shelter as they worked to hear the stories and change the lives of young people in Arkansas, Gilmore said.

He added that the shelter is about a year from being functional, adding that there are still ways community members can help make The Station reach its full potential.

"You're making history by being here today."