Hogs’ McAdoo recovering after crash

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas cornerback Quincey McAdoo was involved in a car accident on Monday that required him to be transported to Washington Regional Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries, UA athletics announced Tuesday.

McAdoo, a sophomore from Clarendon, is conscious and alert, a source with knowledge of the incident said Tuesday. However, the UA did not provide details on the extent of McAdoo's injuries.

"He is now in stable condition and recovering," the UA said in a statement. "Our sole focus now is supporting Quincey during his recovery."

The incident occurred south of the Bobby Hopper Tunnel on Interstate 49 in Crawford County, according to a UA spokesperson. According to KNWA-TV, citing a Crawford County accident notice, officials responded to a two-car rollover accident with injuries at 8:15 a.m. at mile marker 35.2, and the scene was cleared by 9:24 a.m.

McAdoo's mother, LaTonya Larkin, posted an update on Facebook that included these passages, "Thank you all for the thoughts and prayers. God is sooo good! Quincey is on the road to recovery. Y'all know he's a beast."

McAdoo's recovery time and status for training camp are unknown.

He is the fourth Razorback football player to be involved in a car accident since last spring. Tight end Trey Knox and receiver Jaquayln Crawford (broken leg) were involved in accidents last spring, and receiver Jaedon Wilson (broken leg) was involved in one this spring.

McAdoo had a breakout season as a true freshman after switching from receiver to cornerback. He had an interception and blocked a punt against Liberty in his first game at cornerback, where he started the final four games of the season. McAdoo finished with 30 tackles, 4 pass breakups, 1 sack and 2 interceptions. He ranked 12th on the team in tackles and second in interceptions.

The 6-2, 187-pounder registered a season-high nine tackles in the Hogs' 55-53 triple-overtime victory over Kansas in the Liberty Bowl.

McAdoo missed playing time early in the spring due to a lower body injury suffered during the winter. When he returned, he typically worked with the second unit behind Dwight McGlothern and Lorando Johnson in the cornerback rotation.