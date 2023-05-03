Calvin Bahr, a Minnesota state senator, became a reluctant attraction and had no comment after he voted shirtless while lying in bed during a Zoom call with the Legislative Audit Commission that was streamed on YouTube, with a poster on his wall featuring an "I'm Just a Bill" character from "Schoolhouse Rock!"

Chris Parrish of the Peregrine Fund said it's "likely to take decades" for the endangered California condor to recover from a recent string of deaths, with 20 birds in Arizona and Utah having died since March and half of them testing positive for a strain of avian flu.

Kimberly Ballard-Washington is stepping down as president of Savannah State University, Georgia's oldest historically Black university, amid employee layoffs sparked by declining enrollment and a faculty revolt against a top administrator, saying, "I think I moved the needle a bit, but the needle needs to be moved further."

Dean Kapsalis of Hudson, Mass., was convicted of second-degree murder, violation of constitutional rights and other offenses in the death of a Black man after a road rage encounter in which Kapsalis yelled a racial slur.

Shannon Brandt of Glenfield, N.D., accused of intentionally running over an 18-year-old at a street dance, had the charge reduced from murder to manslaughter after investigators determined that the confrontation was not political.

Lasean Watkins was sentenced to 240 years in prison in the fatal shootings of three men and a woman in an Indianapolis robbery, with the prosecutor saying "we were rocked by this senseless act."

Amy Attas, a New York City veterinarian, said "people are using marijuana on the street and then discarding the unwanted ends of their joints," dogs are eating them and poisonings are proliferating nationwide.

Marcellus Cornwell of Detroit faces up to 10 years in prison as a felon found with 18 firearms and ammunition in his basement, though he was not charged with a drug crime even though he had a marijuana vending machine attached to his home and told investigators he was making $2,000 a day.

James Marsh, principal of Zela Elementary in Summersville, W. Va., got quite a scare as he unlocked the school trash bin after the weekend when a black bear emerged, growling and roaring, and man and beast took off in opposite directions.