Investigation underway after Sebastian County inmate dies Monday, Sheriff’s Office states

FORT SMITH -- The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division is investigating an inmate death at the Sebastian County jail.

Maria Landrum, 41, of Fort Smith, died at the jail Monday according to a Wednesday news release from the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office. Landrum had been in the jail since Sunday after the Fort Smith Police Department arrested her in connection with third degree assault of a family member.

Deputies stayed with Landrum in her cell after she said she was not feeling well and wished to lie down, the news release states. They contacted jail medical personnel, who arrived quickly to assess Landrum. Emergency Medical Services then took Landrum to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Landrum's cause of death is pending an autopsy at the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock, although authorities don't suspect foul play, according to the news release.