LAKERS 117, WARRIORS 112

SAN FRANCISCO -- Anthony Davis had 30 points, 23 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 blocked shots, LeBron James added 22 points and 11 rebounds dueling with Stephen Curry in their latest postseason showdown, and Los Angeles held off a late flurry by Golden State to win Game 1 in the Western Conference semifinals.

Jordan Poole missed a three-pointer to tie it with 9.7 seconds left as the Warriors' rally in the closing minutes fell short. Curry's three-pointer with 1:38 left tied the game, then D'Angelo Russell answered right back before Davis blocked a shot by Curry moments later. James missed the first of two free throws with 1:05 to go.

Curry scored 27 points, Klay Thompson had 25, and Kevon Looney grabbed a career-high 23 rebounds for his fourth game of this postseason with 20 or more. He also had 10 points and five assists.

The defending champion Warriors will try to even the series in Game 2 on Thursday night back on their home floor.