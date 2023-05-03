Lions to find out NCAA location

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men's golf team will gather today to find out where it is heading for the upcoming NCAA regional tournament.

Golf Channel will broadcast a selection show revealing the Golden Lions' destination starting at 11:30 a.m. The public is invited to watch with the golfers at the STEM building on campus. The show will also be streamed at GolfChannel.com/livegolf.

The tournament lineups will be revealed starting at noon, according to UAPB Sports Information.

The regional stage of the NCAA golf championships will include 72 teams and 36 individuals not on those teams split into six regional tournament sites: Auburn University Club; Eagle Eye Country Club (Bath, Mich.); Bear's Best Las Vegas; The Institute Golf Club (Morgan Hill, Calif.); Jimmie Austin OU Club (Norman, Okla.); and The Cliffs at Keowee Falls (Salem, S.C.). The low five teams and low individual not on those teams will advance from each regional to the national finals, which will be held May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

UAPB qualified for regionals by winning its first-ever SWAC championship last month in Flowood, Miss. Patrick Mwendapole won the medalist honor, or individual championship, while runner-up Ismael Garcia was named freshman medalist.

Li Su (third place), Angel Perez (tied for eighth) and Jaime Moliner (tied for 12th) also competed in the SWAC tournament for UAPB. Roger Totten is the Golden Lions' head coach.