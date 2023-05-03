Little Rock city board adopts new financial-reporting standards

The Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday approved an ordinance to adopt new financial-reporting standards and thereby update language in city code that had not been adjusted since December 2001.

Approval by the city board came after two city directors, Virgil Miller Jr. of Ward 1 and Lance Hines of Ward 5, gave the proposed changes their blessing recently. Both had consulted with city officials with regard to the proposed ordinance's language.

The ordinance was approved in a voice vote without discussion Tuesday.

Although Little Rock's financial-reporting rules laid out in city code had not been updated in more than 20 years, the practices, terminology and definitions set by the Governmental Accounting Standards Board had.

Among other changes, the ordinance approved on Tuesday removes a requirement that a quarterly fund balance report be prepared and published for the city board's review.

It also removes prescribed report formats for both a monthly financial report and quarterly fund balance report in favor of more general language meant to allow for future updates in response to changing accounting standards.

"The format of all Monthly Financial Reports shall be in accordance with Governmental Accounting Standards and shall include Annual Budget, Year-to-Date Budget, actual, variance from Budget, and prior year for all budgeted funds," the ordinance approved Tuesday says.