Murphy USA posts drop in 1Q income, revenue

Murphy USA Inc. on Tuesday posted a drop in first-quarter income and revenue despite strong fuel sales and customer traffic driving year-over-year merchandise performance.

The El Dorado-based chain of convenience stores and gas stations reported net income of $106.3 million, or $4.80 per share, for the quarter that ended March 31, compared to net income of $152.4 million, or $6.08 a share, a year ago.

Still, per-share profit beat analysts' average expectation of $4.02.

The company cited lower fuel prices and increased operating expenses among the factors causing the drop in income.

The average per gallon U.S. gasoline price fell from $4.32 in March 2022 to $3.53.

Total merchandise sales rose 6.5%, from $175.7 million in last year's first quarter to $187.1 million. Total tobacco sales rose 4.9%, while non-tobacco sales rose 9%.

Revenue dipped slightly from last year's first quarter, to $5.08 billion.

Murphy USA's shares rose 6 cents, or 0.02%, to close Tuesday at $276.14 on the New York Stock Exchange. The shares have traded between $217.39 and $323 over the past year.

The company posted the quarter's results after the markets closed.

"Murphy USA performance was exceptional during the first quarter, delivering results aligned with our high expectations and future value creation potential," said Andrew Clyde, Murphy USA's president and chief executive officer.

"With new investments underway to help better serve our customers and grow future earnings, we believe the next five years of high-return organic growth, strong fundamentals and resulting free cash flow make a compelling case for continued share repurchase," Clyde said.

The company's board of directors recently authorized a new $1.5 billion share repurchase to begin on completion, expected this year, of the current $1 billion authorization.

Murphy USA will host a conference call at 10 a.m. today to discuss the quarter's performance, accessed by dialing (888) 330-2384 and using the conference ID number 6680883.

The webcast will be available for replay about an hour after the call ends and a transcript will be available shortly after that.

The company had 1,720 stores at the end of the quarter. Most were Murphy USA and Murphy Express stores, while 158 were QuickChek stores.