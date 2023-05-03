



Hot Springs CDAC to meet Thursday

The Hot Springs Community Development Advisory Committee will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 133 Convention Blvd.

The main agenda items include introductions of Loren Morphew, Community Development Block Grant consultant, and new CDAC member Mike Cumnock, board approval, review and discussion of the FY2023 Project Priority List and public comment on draft FY2023 Annual Action Plan allocation funds to certain projects.

An online meeting link, accommodations for hearing-impaired individuals and Spanish translations of key documents, can be requested by emailing Morphew at lmorphew@wcapdd.org or calling 501-321-1870.

For more information on CDAC and to view the latest agenda, visit http://www.cityhs.net/cdac.

Planning Commission to hold public hearing

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at City Hall, 133 Convention Blvd., to consider the following:

A large-scale development site plan application for a multiple-building project, Roof Top Townhomes/Rentals, at 203 Thornton Ferry Road.

A zoning change request from C-4 to C-2 at 1801 Albert Pike Road.

A zoning change request form R-3 to C-4 at 1810 Albert Pike Road.

A miscellaneous application for limited outdoor display in C-2 zone district at 901 Hobson Ave.

A miscellaneous application requesting an extension to demolish and rebuild the property at Chick-fil-A, 100 Cornerstone Blvd.

The lobby of City Hall will be used as overflow, as needed. The meeting will be livestreamed at http//www.youtube.com/cityofhotsprings and be broadcast live on City12 Resort TV.

The full agenda packet will be available after 5 p.m. Friday at http://www.cityhs.net/ pc-packet.

Jeep Fest Parade to interrupt traffic

Beginning on Whittington Avenue at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, there will be traffic interruptions associated with the Hot Springs Jeep Fest Parade.

The parade will start at the intersection of Whittington and Park avenues and proceed on Central Avenue to Spring Street where it will finish at the intersection there.

Hot Springs police will assist in traffic control and motorists should use caution in this area.

Part of Exchange closing for festival

Exchange Street, between the north entrance to the Exchange Street Parking Plaza and Mountain Street, will be closed to through traffic from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. Friday for Spa City Fest.

The plaza will remain open for parking.

Caution signs and barricades are in place, and motorists are asked to use an alternate route in this area.



