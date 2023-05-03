100 years ago

May 3, 1923

The largest haul of diamonds made locally in several years was reported by Mrs. E. W. Holman ... yesterday afternoon who told the police that a thief stole gems from her home valued at $4,000. The robbery occurred between 1:30 and 1:40 p.m., according to Mrs. Holman. Detective Sergeants Martin and Wilson are detailed to the case. Mrs. Holman told a Gazette reporter last night that she went into the yard for a few minutes and upon leaving her room, she placed the jewelry, which in a small chamois bag, on the dresser, putting a handkerchief over the bag. She said she was not gone from the room more than 10 minutes, and upon returning, missed the jewelry.

50 years ago

May 3, 1973

Four more Arkansas high school seniors have won college-sponsored, four-year scholarships through the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. The scholarships are worth $100 to $1,500 a year, depending on the student's financial need. The winners and their fields of study are: James S. Massey of Batesville, Batesville High School ... Kathleen E. Branigan of Little Rock, McClellan High School ... Gary C. Miller of Little Rock, Hall High School ... Michael S. Mathews of North Little Rock, Ole Main High School.

25 years ago

May 3, 1998

A meat surplus and merger costs are to blame for a 55 percent drop in second-quarter earnings for Tyson Foods Inc., analysts and company officials said last week. For the quarter ending March 28, the company reported net income of $23.3 million -- or 10 cents a share, down from 22 cents a share for the same period a year earlier. Tyson, the world's largest poultry producer, predicted the decline in February. Earnings are reported as "diluted" earnings per share, which counts not only common stock but preferred shares and stock options. "We are not pleased with the operating results for this quarter," Chief Executive Officer Leland Tollett said in a news release.

10 years ago

May 3, 2013

For the second time in three years, state ethics officials have emphatically rejected a proposed courtroom "reality TV" show. A Hot Springs district judge participating in a proposed for-profit television program would be inconsistent with the administration of justice in the state's courts and the Code of Judicial Conduct, the Judicial Ethics Advisory Committee wrote in an opinion released Thursday. Howard Brill, a professor at the University of Arkansas School of Law, wrote in the opinion that the committee approached Judge Ralph Ohm's Feb. 15 letter requesting an opinion by balancing "the necessity of maintaining the dignity of the court proceeding, the separation of the courts from for profit enterprises, and the importance of educating the public" on the court's business.