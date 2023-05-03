Pulaski Academy O-lineman has 'national recruit' potential

Pulaski Academy freshman offensive Evan Goodwin has the physical and athletic talent to be a highly recruited prospect in the 2026 class.

Bruins offensive line coach Jerrod Barnhill expects Goodwin to be a three-year starter.

“Barring injury or anything like that, he should be a three-year starter for us at left tackle,” Barnhill said. “That’s how good he is starting at the 6A level.”

Goodwin (6-6, 290 pounds) transferred to Pulaski Academy from Benton after his eighth grade year.

“He wasn’t eligible for ninth grade, but he could play JV football, so actually Evan played up this year and played a full JV schedule on our JV team, which actually is probably better than playing ninth grade football, even though he would’ve helped us tremendously in the ninth grade,” Barnhill said. “He helped us tremendously in JV.”

Barnhill tutored Stanford offensive line signee Allen Thomason the past two seasons.

“Allen Thomason made a huge impact on Evan and really mentored Evan in his development,” Barnhill said. “Not just on the field but off the field as well. Work ethic, attention to detail.”

Thomason added more weight before signing with the Cardinal.

“Allen was maybe 6-3, 215 pounds as a sophomore, so Evan already has the physical attributes that college coaches are looking for,” Barnhill said.

Goodwin, who recently turned 15, has other physical attributes that favor an offensive lineman.

“He has 11-inch hands. They’re massive,” Barnhill said. “An 83-inch wingspan.”

Barnhill also coaches the wrestling team at Pulaski Academy.

“Evan wrestled for us this past year and one of the areas he needed to improve on was his physical toughness,” Barnhill said. “He won a tournament at the (Little Rock) Catholic invitational.”

Goodwin works with former Power 5 offensive lineman and Dallas-based Logan Tuley-Tillman.

“He’s going to be a good one and a national recruit, in my opinion,” Tully-Tillman said. “He’s 6-6, 290, but lean. He’s a young guy that’s a student of the game, has good bend, nice footwork and I don’t think he’s done growing.”

Barnhill said Goodwin plans to attend an Arkansas lineman camp in June.

“He’s going to a Rivals camp in St. Louis here pretty soon,” Barnhill said. “I think he’s going to get a lot of attention over the summer.”