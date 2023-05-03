PWA announces its Woman of Year

It was a total shock to Barbara Waggoner when she was named the Progressive Women's Association's Woman of the Year at the PWA's April 22 annual banquet.

Additionally, Kathie Horn-Conley, co-owner of Terry Hardware in White Hall, was named the PWA's Business Associate of the Year.

Alyssa Amerson and Reece Owens, both seniors at White Hall High School, were awarded $1,000 Ann Douthit Memorial Scholarships.

WOMAN OF THE YEAR

"I thought it would go to one of the longer-serving members," Waggoner, of Altheimer, said after the event, which was held at the White Hall Community Center. "I was very excited and happy."

"The Progressive Women's Association feels it is important to recognize a woman each year who has gone above and beyond in working for PWA," said Brenda Doucey, PWA spokesman.

It wasn't easy, because all of the group's members are dedicated and bring different talents to the White Hall nonprofit organization, although there are members, like Waggoner, who live outside the city.

"The Woman of the Year is selected by secret ballot, and we reveal our selection at our annual banquet," Doucey said.

Waggoner was introduced by last year's Woman of the Year, Shirley Davis.

"Barbara was selected because she works very hard on our events. For example, she and her husband, Jerry, will go pick up big items," Doucey said.

She isn't shy about pitching in, showing up and doing whatever is asked, such as sorting items for their auctions or rummage sales, Doucey noted.

Doucey said Waggoner is particularly devoted to the group's annual scholarship fundraisers.

Waggoner, who earned a full scholarship to attend the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, said she believes in education and will continue to help raise money for the PWA scholarship grantees.

It can have an impact that shapes generations of lives. For example, Waggoner's academic success influenced her own kids and grandkids, who have pursued higher education.

BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

With majority female owners and celebrating its 48th year, Terry Hardware is always willing to step up with donations, cash or door prizes and allow PWA members to use a storage room when collecting items for rummage sales or auctions, Doucey said.

"I was surprised and honored by the recognition," Horn-Conley said. "But I really admire what they (PWA members) do by raising scholarships and helping young women."

She said she knows firsthand the seriousness of their scholarship fundraising mission.

"I know many of them personally. Many are my customers and I grew up with many of them," Horn-Conley said.

EDUCATION IS KEY

The evening's theme was "Education Can fulfill Dreams" and the welcome and introduction of speakers was delivered by Alice Erwin. She also happens to be Waggoner's mother and inspiration, Waggoner said.

Speakers included the Rev. Joyce Campbell and Jayme Yarbrough.

Campbell spoke about the importance of education, while Yarbrough talked about the difference a PWA scholarship can make in a young woman's life.

Yarbrough was awarded a PWA scholarship and is now a ninth grade teacher for the Little Rock School District.

Currently, there are 15 young women who are receiving $1,000 scholarships, including the two women awarded at the banquet. The scholarship is awarded in $500 allotments during the fall and spring semesters.

The scholarship can be used for a two- or four-year degree and beyond, and will be awarded to a recipient for as long as the student remains in college.

For instance, Doucey said, a student working on a master's degree or Ph.D. will continue receiving the financial support.

Since 1979, the PWA has awarded more than $200,000 in scholarships.

PWA HISTORY

According to a history written by Doucey and presented at the banquet, the organization was chartered July 14, 1979.

"Bernice Foster was the one to join so they could charter, and she is the last charter member left," Doucey wrote.

Their first scholarships were $500 a year, and they earned money by gift-wrapping at Walmart and through rummage sales.

Now they have two annual auctions and rummages and sell tickets for handmade afghans and quilts.

"We are a group of hard-working ladies. We have a lot of fun, and we are there for each other if there is a need," Doucey concluded.

If you are interested in donating to the Progressive Women's Association's Ann Douthit Memorial Scholarship or becoming a member, call Doucey at (870) 247-9406.