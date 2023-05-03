Rogers City Council member Mark Kruger dies

ROGERS -- Longtime City Council member Mark Kruger has died, the city announced Wednesday.

Kruger was first elected to the council in 1988. He also served on the city's Community Service and Public Safety committees, and as chairman of the Transportation Committee, according to a post on the city's Facebook page.

"I am deeply sorry to hear about the passing of Mark Kruger," Mayor Greg Hines is quoted as saying in the Facebook post. "It is always difficult to lose someone who has made a significant impact in the community and dedicated their life to public service. Please know that my thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. In particular, I extend my sincerest condolences to his wife, Ann. My heart goes out to her as she navigates through this time. I hope that she can find solace in the love and support of those around her, and that she can take comfort in the knowledge that her husband's legacy will live on through the positive changes he made in the community."

Kruger was a retired Rogers High School administrator. He was one of two Ward 1 representatives on the council.