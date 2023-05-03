Springdale Planning Commission approves housing for humans, boarding for pets





SPRINGDALE -- The Planning Commission on Tuesday approved residential developments for Springdale.

The commission voted 8-0 to approve the final plat for the first phase of the Cottages at Clear Creek, which sits north of Don Tyson Parkway and east of Habberton Road.

The three-phase project on 83 acres will include 332 single-family lots. The first phase includes 83 lots and a common greenspace.

Homestead AB LLC applied for a planned-use development for the subdivision, according to documents from the city's Planning Department. The documents list Graystone Investments as the developer.

A planned-unit development creates a contract between the developer and the city, explained Rick Barry, assistant director of the Planning Department. The contract -- or development plan -- details exactly what the developer will do in regards to construction and maintaining the property into the future.

The commission also unanimously approved rezoning property at 2608 S. Powell St., south of East Robinson Avenue.

LD Gibson Properties, owned by Larry Gibson, requested the zoning change from single-family to multifamily, allowing four housing units per acre. Both are low- to medium-density residential districts.

Judith Chavez, who lives on Hatfield Lane, adjacent to the Powell property, spoke to the commission in favor of the rezoning measure. She said she supported a new designation of multifamily because the property sits among other apartment complexes.

The Brookhaven Apartments lie to the east across Powell.

The commission also voted 8-0 for the large-scale plan of Lucky's Indoor Bark Park on Treadco Drive at North 40th Street.

The 8,104-square-foot building on 6 acres will hold kennels, according to documents provided by the Planning Department.

Lucky's website lists daycare, boarding, self-serve baths and "pawties" as its services.

Steven D. Matteri Revocable Trust is listed as the owner of the property. Jamey Wallace made the application for the large-scale development approval. Wallace did not answer a phone call Tuesday.



