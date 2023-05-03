The Ozarks authority

On a winter day in 1992, Brooks Blevins walked into a cramped, windowless office in the attic of the Alphin Building on the campus of what's now Lyon College in Batesville. The man I consider the authority on the Ozarks had no idea at the time that he would spend his career studying the region.

"Senior thesis time was upon me, and I had dropped by to run some thoughts by one of the professors tasked with shepherding me and about half a dozen other expectant graduates through the writing of research papers beyond the scope of anything we had yet accomplished," Blevins writes. "Sitting behind the tidy desk was Charles Kimball, a young historian who had just finished his first semester at this tiny liberal arts school perched on the southeastern tip of the Ozarks.

"Raised in suburban New York City and educated at Harvard and Stanford, Professor Kimball must have wondered more than once just what strange collision of events landed him in this town of 10,000 people in flyover country, this place where you could toss a rock in any direction and hit a Protestant church house but where bars and liquor stores were banned by law. Such a fish out of water was he--or at least this was the assumption--that we students endearingly called him Bubba Chuck."

Blevins had read Milton Rafferty's "The Ozarks, Land and Life" and realized that the rocky Izard County farm on which he had been raised was indeed part of the Ozarks.

"It seemed like the kind of thing someone would have told me," Blevins writes. "I knew we were hill people. I just didn't know we had a brand. The Ozarks was a place that was obviously important enough to warrant an entire book by an esteemed cultural geographer, but the stacks in the college library revealed that the region had yet to inspire much in the way of published history. At this point I only knew that I wanted to focus my senior thesis on the Ozarks. I had no idea how to frame such a study.

"I don't know how much time Professor Kimball had spent exploring the hills and hollers that folded out beyond the horizon to the north and west of Batesville, but I do know that he had made the 45-minute drive to Mountain View, home of the Ozark Folk Center State Park and self-proclaimed Folk Music Capital of the World."

Kimball had a question for Blevins: "Have you ever thought about what it means that businesses in Mountain View purposely misspell things on their signs and cultivate a rustic image?" That question made Blevins think deeply about his home.

"I remember leaving his office that day with a budding realization that the true picture of a region didn't always match regional image, that there could be a wide gap between reality and perception," Blevins writes. "Professor Kimball knew no more than did I about the history of the Ozarks, and unlike me he couldn't even draw on a lifetime of residence in the region to supplement a lack of formal knowledge. But he understood the broad contours of cultural history and the marginal position that a place like the Ozarks must occupy in the American consciousness.

"The mission may not have been fully formed in my mind at that moment, but it wasn't long before I devoted myself not just to the exploration of the history and culture of the South but to telling the story of my particular corner of the South, a place that had been misunderstood and marginalized (when noticed at all) by scholars. That 40-page senior paper grew into a master's thesis two years later and eventually expanded to become my dissertation."

The dissertation was revised and published in 2002 as "Hill Folks: A History of Arkansas Ozarkers and Their Image." It remains the best book out there for those who wish to understand the Arkansas Ozarks and its people. My nights lately have been spent reading Blevins' most recent book, "Up South in the Ozarks: Dispatches from the Margins." It was released late last year by the University of Arkansas Press.

The book consists of 13 essays. Seven previously were published in academic journals or books. Six are published for the first time.

I've written about Blevins before. Through his academic research and his life on the family farm, he has become the expert on this fascinating part of our country. His deep love of the region and its people shines through in these essays.

Though he's now the Noel Boyd Professor of Ozarks Studies at Missouri State University in Springfield, Blevins still calls Arkansas home. He describes the essays as "a sampling of my attempts to explore various facets of the South and the Ozarks, often focusing on the juxtaposition of the history and experiences of the mainstream South and the marginal South--places like the Ozarks or Appalachia. Many also focus on marginal groups or institutions within these places--migrant workers, Southern gospel singing schools, fireworks peddlers, the poor."

Blevins dedicates the book to the late W.K. "Bill" McNeil and Gordon McCann. McNeil spent three decades as folklorist at the Ozark Folk Center. Blevins writes: "A native Appalachian possessed of a photographic memory, Bill was Google for friends and colleagues before any of us had ever heard of a search engine."

He says McCann was a "40-year-old small-business owner when friends first introduced him to the thrill of live traditional mountain music more than half a century ago. He went on to become a self-taught authority on Ozarks history and culture and the foremost expert on the region's rich heritage of fiddle music."

Senior Editor Rex Nelson's column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He's also the author of the Southern Fried blog at rexnelsonsouthernfried.com.