UA design center opens Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE -- The new Studio and Design Center, which will have its grand opening this weekend, is a "rare" jewel among arts buildings at the nation's colleges and universities, said Christopher Schulte, assistant director of the School of Art at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

"I've been at other universities, and this is a different game," said Schulte, an endowed associate professor of art education. It's "a significant upgrade" from the School of Art's former facilities, and "what is now possible from a teaching and research perspective" is remarkable.

For example, the university introduced a Master of Design this year.

"We couldn't have done that without this building," said Marty Maxwell Lane, director of the School of Art. "We had nowhere to put" those students.

The center is part of the new Windgate Art and Design District on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, a couple of miles from the main UA-Fayetteville campus.

It's also another piece to the thriving arts atmosphere in Northwest Arkansas, which includes not only UA-Fayetteville's artistic culture, but the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville; The Momentary, a contemporary art space in Bentonville; and myriad galleries throughout the region.

The UA School of Art had been spread out among a dozen buildings in Fayetteville, but programming is now concentrated in the Studio and Design Center -- which students, staff, and faculty moved into in January -- and the main campus Fine Arts Center, which fosters more collaboration.

Students and faculty didn't see one another nearly as much under the former arrangement, but now "it's like the community has come back together, and it's much easier to manage," Schulte said. "There are more opportunities for overlap, and we can be much more intentional in planning."

The goal is to "break down those silos" that had developed due to fragmentation, Maxwell Lane said. "The building is so open and fluid, we hope it inspires cross-pollination."

Sam Wischmeyer, a member of the Master of Design cohort, only saw her professor and a few students before moving into the new building, she said. Now, however, "you see all the people you know and love, plus meeting new people."

"There's more collaboration with others," added Wischmeyer, who hopes to use her degree and knowledge to facilitate community improvements through design. "It's so much better here."

Sumi Limbu, a native of Nepal, was drawn to the Master in Design program by the opportunity for collaboration and interdisciplinary work, she said. "I've had so many different" opportunities already, and "we've done a lot of collaboration."

Since the School of Art opened in 2017 with a $120 million gift from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation, the school has increased undergraduate enrollment by 50%, while graduate enrollment is up more than 100%. Faculty -- who now educate roughly 600 students -- has grown by nearly 75%.

Maxwell Lane expects continued enrollment growth -- and for the university to attract high-caliber students and faculty -- with the Studio and Design Center as an attraction.

"We offer facilities that are top-of-the-line nationally, and the investment in this building signifies that Arkansas values art," she said. "We want students to feel they belong here, [hence] the openness and flexibility -- almost everything here is on wheels," so it can be easily rearranged to fit the needs of students and staff.

With high-quality faculty, students benefit, said Kayla Crenshaw, director of administration and communications for the School of Art. "They can share their expertise with students, who can see them put their art to work."

Applications are already at a new record high for the graduate programs, Maxwell Lane said earlier this spring. "We're getting students applying who are choosing from among the top schools, and many of them are choosing us."

Applications for the undergraduate graphic design program are also at a new high, and "I have to think this building plays some part in that," she said. In the graphic design studios, each student has his or her own desk to set up shop with their materials, and "faculty come to them."

It's a similar story for the Master in Design studio, although that's "a big open space, [because] they collaborate in practice," she said. Singular spaces are provided for Master of Fine Arts students, because that's what they want and need, and the building seeks to replicate a professional environment as much as possible so students are prepared for the "post-education world."

The building is "fantastic, an impeccable space, and so exciting for us," said Jessica Miles, a member of the Master of Design cohort. "It's such a great facility [that] we want to use every [spot] we can and every tool they provide."

"I was really lucky to find a program like this," added Miles, who plans to teach after completing her studies. "I'll be more than prepared to land a really great opportunity."

COLLABORATION AND CREATIVITY

The 154,000-square-foot facility houses the studio art program areas in ceramics, drawing, painting, photography, printmaking and their M.F.A. and B.F.A. studios, as well as the graphic design program and the new graduate M.Des. degree, according to Crenshaw. The Studio and Design Center lobby and Artsaga's Cafe -- a collaboration between the School of Art and Arsaga's Mill District restaurant for creative exploration and entrepreneurship -- is open to the public Monday through Thursday between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Every year, classes will collaborate to design and create items for the cafe, according to Crenshaw. Customers will be able to see School of Art students at work through ceramic plates and mugs, designed menus and collateral, curated artwork from printmaking, photography, drawing, painting and sculpture areas, and even 3D designed objects such as seating and lighting.

"It's a space for creative entrepreneurship, and we want to welcome in the public," Maxwell Lane said. Guests, for example, will be able to purchase mugs for their drinks that are made by ceramics students, with proceeds then going back into the ceramics program.

The Art School is also reaching out to the public in other ways, such as a free summer art camp for students in grades 10-12, Crenshaw said. "We have 100 spots, up from 50 last year."

The Design Clinic, run by the Graphic Design program, is also designed to be a community partnership space, Maxwell Lane said. "We want to work with the community [on] solving design problems and incorporating design thinking into their organizations."

'EVERY SINGLE THING' CONSIDERED

Faculty have been represented throughout the design and construction process for the Studio and Design Center since it began in 2018, so as to create the best environment for students to thrive, Maxwell Lane said. That input continued even after classes started in the building earlier this year, as construction workers fine-tuned pieces of the building and helped "us problem-solve on the spot."

"Every single thing has been considered" in designing the new edifice, Schulte said. "It's a very, very different area to work and teach in" from the former surroundings.

An outdoor classroom on the site is also in the works, and a terrace is already gaining popularity, Crenshaw said. Even lighting -- both natural and artificial -- has been "a big positive change."

The building's walls are like those one would find in a gallery, Maxwell Lane said. That way, students can hang their work practically anywhere, then photograph it, and their portfolios will look "more professional."

Among other highlights is the Advanced Technologies 2D lab, which serves the entire School of Art and is "designed to bridge any tech gaps," Maxwell Lane said. "Pretty much anything you can do at a professional print house, you can do here."

"I really love the lobby, too, with the cafe, [because] it feels welcoming to the public," she said. "The cafe at the law school on campus is a hub, and that's starting to happen here."

GRAND OPENING SATURDAY

In 2017, the School of Art received a transformational $40 million gift from the Windgate Charitable Support Foundation that created the District, and an additional $30 million partial challenge grant to expand and complete the district was provided in 2021.

The university's sculpting building had previously been alone in this area, but has now been joined by the Studio and Design Center, Maxwell Lane said. Over the next several years, more buildings, galleries, and labs will be added to the District, such as the Anthony Timberlands Center -- part of UA-Fayetteville's Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design -- and "we're very excited and eager for more of our colleagues to join us."

The Studio and Design Center's official grand opening will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to Crenshaw. The community is invited to tour the place, experience art and design exhibitions, meet students and faculty, and perhaps even purchase art.

Artsaga's will be open throughout the day, offering free citra-hopped brewed iced coffee, while supplies last, as well as a variety of coffee and refreshments to purchase, and Free Pedal Pops will be given out to the first 100 guests, Crenshaw added. Guests are encouraged to park at Fayetteville High School and use a free direct shuttle service to and from the center during the event.

"To be in a space so valuable shows the value of what we do, and it's an honor to be here," Maxwell Lane said. "We want to do right by the university and the community."