The Recruiting Guy

UNDER THE RADAR: Fordyce’s Akeem Allen

by Richard Davenport | Today at 11:13 a.m.
LB/DE Akeem Allen. (Photo courtesy of Seymore Weathers)

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Fordyce’s Akeem Allen. 

Class: 2024

Position: Linebacker/defensive end 

Size: 6-0, 237 pounds 

Stats: As a junior, he recorded 99 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 2 recovered fumbles, 3 interceptions, and had 3 touchdowns at tight end.

Interest: Arkansas, Arkansas State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and other programs

Coach Tim Rodgers: 

“He goes to the ball and he plays hard. Most of the time that’s what we’re looking for. When he’s good, he’s good. He gives us effort on almost every play.” 

Colleges like him at defensive end: 

“He gets off the ball well. That’s what they like him at and talk to him about. I know for us we play him at linebacker, inside, a lot. We’re kind of going to play him some at defensive end, but most of the time playing inside linebacker.”


