White County Sheriff identifies bodies found north of Searcy

The two bodies found at a residence on Muscadine Lane were identified on Tuesday afternoon, the White County sheriff said.

Sheriff Phillip Miller said Tuesday that the victims were found “in a shop building next to a residence” on the 100 block of Muscadine Lane, north of Searcy around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

The victims have been identified as Christopher Durham, 46, and Kristalee Durham, 34, Miller said in an email on Tuesday afternoon.

He said both were residents at the address on Muscadine Lane.

The sheriff’s office was investigating the incident as a suspicious death but Miller said foul play or homicide could not be rule out.

“We will await the autopsies from the crime lab for an exact cause of death,” Miller said.

Miller said that the sheriff’s office is looking for a white Chevrolet Tahoe with the license plate 124 WDH that they suspect might have been stolen from the property.