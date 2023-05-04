Agents testify in federal trial of Woodson man charged with shooting at them

Testimony began Wednesday in the federal assault and attempted murder trial of a Pulaski County man accused of attempting to kill two undercover federal agents as they drove past him on a rural one-lane road 18 months ago.

Jackie Davidson, 51, of Woodson, is facing counts of use of a deadly weapon to assault a federal law enforcement officer, attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and two counts of using, brandishing and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and could face 40 years or more in prison if convicted on all charges.

According to court documents, just before 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2021, ATF Agent James O'Connor and DEA Task Force Officer Johnny Sowell were conducting surveillance in an area along Woodson Lateral Road and attempted to turn the black SUV they were in around after turning down a narrow, dead-end dirt road. As they were driving back toward Woodson Lateral Road, records said, the two saw a heavyset, light-skinned man, later identified as Davidson, emerge from the wood line next to Lee Street carrying a camouflaged long gun and walk to the middle of the street.

As the two passed by the man, records said, he yelled at them to stop, then raised the camouflaged long gun, took aim at the rear of the SUV the men were in and fired, hitting the rear bumper.

Records said a confidential informant provided information that eventually led investigators to Davidson, leading to his arrest on Dec. 2, 2021, and subsequent indictment.

O'Connor and Sowell spent Wednesday morning on the stand recounting the events that transpired that afternoon as the two were conducting surveillance along Lee St. just off of Woodson Lateral Road in far south Pulaski County.

O'Connor said that he and Sowell had decided earlier that day to travel to Lee Street to see if they could find a pickup belonging to Abelardo Gonzalez, a suspect in a drug trafficking investigation who -- along with Enrique Salazar-Pacheco, Richard Smith, and Jose Alonso Mena Moreno -- was later named in the same indictment with Davidson.

Gonzalez, Salazar and Smith have pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy and Moreno pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. The four men are awaiting sentencing.

O'Connor testified that when the two agents arrived at Lee Street, they discovered it to be a very narrow, one-lane gravel road that runs through a heavily wooded area.

He testified that Sowell, who was driving, turned west on Lee Street from Woodson Lateral Road and traveled to a residence situated in the bend of a 90-degree curve, where the two spotted Gonzalez's truck. At that point, he said, Sowell turned the SUV around and the two men headed back toward Woodson Lateral Road when O'Connor said he saw a man holding a long gun emerge from the woods on the north side of the road and step into the middle of the narrow gravel lane.

"We had never experienced anything like that before," O'Connor said. "We didn't think it would be wise to stop and talk to the individual."

So, O'Connor testified, they decided to drive past the man "and go about our day."

O'Connor said the agents wanted to avoid a confrontation and were also concerned if they stopped the man might identify them as police.

"We certainly didn't want to get into a shooting," he said.

Because the man would not move from the center of the gravel lane, O'Connor said, Sowell moved to the right, placing the man on the driver's side of the SUV, saying they had slowed to a crawl as they moved past him.

O'Connor said after they drove past, he kept watching out of the passenger side mirror and saw the man shift the long gun in his arms.

"I said, 'hey, he's messing with the gun,'" O'Connor said he told Sowell. "I turned and looked again and he was pointing the gun at us. I said, 'Johnny, I think he's going to shoot us.'"

O'Connor said a moment later he heard a loud boom and the sound of projectiles striking the rear of the SUV.

"Johnny floored it," he recalled from the stand. "I thought I was going to die. It's almost like you're waiting for the pain to hit you. It was messed up."

O'Connor, looking shaken just recalling the memory 18 months later, said the shooting left him feeling frightened and alone.

"Did you ever go back down Lee Street?" asked Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Mazzanti.

"Never," the agent replied.

Sowell's recollection, while differing slightly from O'Connor's testimony on minor points, closely mirrored his former partner's testimony on all key points. He said the investigation began in late September of 2021 when he received information suggesting that Abelardo Gonzalez was trafficking drugs from Texas for distribution in central Arkansas and the Jonesboro area from a residence on Lee Street.

He said he and O'Connor had planned that day to drive down Lee Street past the suspect residence and note the tag numbers of the vehicles there, with a specific interest in a white truck with a temporary Texas tag believed to belong to Gonzalez. Even after looking the area over on Google maps, he said, Lee Street was not what he expected.

"It was narrower than what we expected," he said. "We also saw the no trespassing signs ... We agreed we would turn around the first opportunity we had."

Sowell said he turned around in a driveway located in a 90-degree right-hand bend and started back toward Woodson Lateral Road when he saw a man step from the woods holding a long gun and wearing what he described as "a mask or a gaiter." He said as he approached the man he slowed the SUV down to near walking speed and moved to go around the man on the right.

"He was yelling at us to stop," Sowell said. "I shook my head because we didn't want to compromise the investigation."

Asked why he didn't stop and try to deflect suspicion by pretending to be lost or looking for someone, Sowell said he had he rolled down his window, the man would have been able to see his vest with a prominent DEA insignia emblazoned across it. As they passed by, Sowell said, he saw the man "doing something with the rifle," then saw him take aim at the SUV.

"I said, 'surely he doesn't have the balls to shoot at us," Sowell recalled. "Right after I said that I heard the first shot."

Sowell said with the man behind them they were in too vulnerable a position to engage him with firearms and that the two were only armed with pistols.

"My first instinct was to put distance between us," he said, describing how he tried to duck down but was driving too fast and risked losing control so he sat back up. "I just had to hope I wouldn't get shot in the head."

During both Sowell's and O'Connor's testimony about the confrontation the jurors sat watching intently and taking notes.

Following testimony from two remaining witnesses, Little Rock police detective Rob Bell and ATF bomb technician Tim Boles, Mazzanti and Assistant U.S. Attorney John Ray White rested the government's case and Rudofsky released the jury for the day.

Boles identified evidence found at the scene of the shooting and inside Davidson's home for the jury. Bell outlined the substance of his interviews with Davidson following his arrest.

Molly Sullivan and Cheryl Barnard with the Federal Public Defenders Office in Little Rock, will begin Davidson's defense at 9 a.m. this morning.

Rudofsky denied a defense motion for judgment of acquittal on the attempted murder count. Although Sullivan argued that there was no evidence of intent on Davidson's part, saying he intentionally aimed for the left rear bumper of the SUV, Rudofsky said case law supported a finding that the question of intent go to the jury to decide.