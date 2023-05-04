Alabama Makes Decision on Baseball Coach Amid Betting Scandal

Alabama has started the process of firing baseball coach Brad Bohannon as an investigation into a betting scandal surrounding the program continues, the university announced Thursday morning.

While not addressing the scandal directly, university director of athletics Greg Byrne announced the decision.

"Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne announced he has initiated the termination process for head baseball coach Brad Bohannon for, among other things, violating the standards, duties, and responsibilities expected of University employees," the statement began. "Bohannon has been relieved of all duties and Jason Jackson will serve as the interim head coach. There will be no further comment at this time pending an ongoing review."

The firing of Bohannon comes on the heels of several states halting gambling action on Alabama baseball games after the state of Ohios betting commission received information from a certified independent integrity monitor regarding Alabamas 8–6 loss to LSU on Friday night.

ESPNs Pete Thamel added that theres currently "no reason to believe" that any current athletes were involved in the betting scandal.

Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey addressed the matter formally for the first time Wednesday evening.

"We are aware of reports related to the suspension of wagering Alabama baseball games," Sankey said Wednesday night. "We will continue to monitor available information and any regulatory activity. As many states have acted to legalize sports gambling, we are reminded of the threats gambling may pose on competitive integrity. Together with our member universities, we will continue to emphasize the importance of regulating, overseeing and providing education related to sports gambling activity."

Following Bohannons firing on Thursday, Sankey released an additional statement on the matter.

"The University of Alabama has taken swift action after information about baseball sports wagering activity was questioned by industry regulators," the statement began. "Ensuring the integrity of athletic competition is our highest priority, and for that purpose the SEC monitors gambling activity through its relationship with US Integrity and has done so since 2018.

"There must be zero tolerance for activity that puts into question the integrity of competition. We will remain in communication with the University throughout its ongoing review and will have no further comment at this time."

This is a developing story, check back for updates.