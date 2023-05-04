Almost twins

One New York City newspaper's coverage of Donald Trump's indictment reminded me of something that likely would surprise most of my friends: Trump and I actually have a few things in common. Well, okay; very few.

We're both white American males in our 70s. We've each been married for a total of about 40 years, plus or minus. However, while he's spread his marital bliss among three different wives, I'm fortunate to have remained wedded to the same wonderful woman who, for reasons known only to her, insists on keeping me around.

Our incomes were never remotely close, but we've both been employed and sometimes paid taxes, although, unlike him, I've sent money to the IRS and state revenue department every single year I had a paying job, as well as each year since I retired.

After dispensing with the handful of similarities, our paths diverge dramatically in ways too numerous to list. Except we have at least one more connection--and possibly another--remaining. We both drew our first breaths in the Big Apple's borough of Queens. My father was born and grew up there. He and my mother, a native of the slightly smaller metropolis of Dierks, Ark. (they met and married a few years after the end of World War II), were living in Queens when I was born while he worked in his father's butcher shop. About six months later they moved to Hot Springs, and lived the rest of their lives there.

Growing up with native Southerners, I got teased a lot about being a Yankee. I'd explain to them that I had no control over the geographic location of my birth, just its timing. And besides, I'd tell them in hushed tones, they'd better hope my father didn't hear them, because he was a lifelong Brooklyn Dodgers fan, and he'd probably disown me if he thought I was rooting for that bunch of pin-striped gangsters from up in the Bronx ...

That potential last link Trump and I might share has to do with a single element in the reporting of his indictment by our "hometown" newspaper, the Queens Daily Eagle. The publication might also report on me, in the unlikely event it covered what--hopefully--would be the even more unlikely occurrence that a New York grand jury had slapped me with a 34-count felony indictment. Not exactly being a newsworthy person for the Eagle's readership, I would expect at most a one-column blurb with a couple of grafs under maybe a 14-point heading, all buried somewhere deep inside the newspaper--if not at the bottom of the last page.

The Eagle's first-day coverage after the revelation that Trump had racked up yet another dubious first for his ongoing ill-fated presidential legacy was, naturally, considerably splashier than that: A front-page article accompanied by a full-color head shot which appeared to be about three or four columns wide and maybe six or eight inches deep. And the headline was much bigger than 14-point type. But (Surprise!) for our final common bond, I imagine my noticeably smaller headline would read exactly the same as Trump's.

Other papers around the globe reported on Trump's charges with huge, lengthy headlines and subheads reflecting the unprecedented first-ever criminal indictment of a former U.S. president. But the Queens publication, in a brilliant stroke of irony--and using just three words--captured the most important aspect of the situation. Something probably lost on Trump due to a combination of his legendary lack of any sense of humor concerning himself and his notoriously oversized ego and attitude of entitlement. For perhaps the first time since the founding fathers wrote our Constitution, the principle was finally being applied that no one--regardless of how high an elective office they may have held--should be above the law.

That three-word headline that even someone with as ordinary a background as mine--but born in the same city as Trump--would expect to receive under the Daily Eagle's admirable spirit of egalitarianism simply read: "Queens Man Indicted."

Doug Szenher lives in Little Rock.