The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF MAY 3, 2023

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CV-22-27. Bodie Bell v. Erica Bell, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

CV-22-374. James Fox v. Teresa and Lester Alexander, from Crawford County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Wood, JJ., agree.

E-22-167. Carl Stewart, Jr. v. Director, Department of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed in part; remanded in part. Gladwin and Wood, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-20-496. William Greg Spurlock v. Estate of Sherry Ladd, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Eastern District. Affirmed. Abramson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CV-22-333. Kenneth Coleman Colley II v. Audrey Hamilton (Colley), from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Greenwood District. Remanded to settle and supplement the record. Abramson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-22-766. Linda Miller v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Miller County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-21-515. Mike Grigsby and Freida Grigsby v. Louise L. Kelly, Charles L. Ford, Sharon K. Barber, Jay Barber, Barbara Woodruff, and Donna Murphy, from Newton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Wood, J., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-21-558. Krystal Saul v. Jeremy Saul, from Pope County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-22-19. Brodie Faughn and Billy Colvin v. Alfred Kennedy and Wayne Kennedy, from St. Francis County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-22-631. Douglas Langlois v. State of Arkansas, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Thyer, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

E-22-160. Michael Jones v. Director, Department of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Reversed and remanded. Abramson and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-21-629. Clifford W. Christian and Karen D. Christian v. SWO Properties, Inc.; Carol A. Norton, Individually; Carol A. Norton, Personal Representative of the Estate of Robert W. Domme; Carol A. Norton, Trustee, the Robert W. Domme Living Trust Dated February 1, 2007; and Stephanie Shriner d/b/a Lakeland Escrow Title & Services, from Boone County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CV-22-242. Jonathan Tinney v. Christopher Childs and Georgia Snodgrass, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-22-272. Thompson Maner v. Kathryn Maner, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; reversed in part. Gladwin and Klappenbach, JJ., agree. Harrison, C.J., and Wood, J., concur. Brown, J., concurs in part and dissents in part.

E-22-148. Rebekah Burnette v. Director, Department of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Reversed and remanded. Klappenbach and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE CINDY GRACE THYER

E-22-173. Mary Meadough v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed in part; remanded in part. Virden and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WENDY SCHOLTENS WOOD

CR-22-713. Serafin Ramirez Bahena v. State of Arkansas, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Gladwin, J., agree.

E-22-166. Carl Stewart, Jr. v. Director, Department of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed in part; remanded in part. Harrison, C.J., and Gladwin, J., agree.