Hogs make nation’s best D-lineman's top 10

Williams Nwaneri, the No. 1 defensive lineman in the nation, has included Arkansas in his top 10.

Nwaneri, 6-6, 260 pounds, of Lee’s Summit (Mo.) North, also listed Oklahoma, Tennessee, Missouri, Oregon, Georgia, Colorado, Nebraska, Alabama, Ole Miss as his top schools, according to On3.com

He made an unofficial visit to Fayetteville on April 14. Nwaneri made his first trip to Arkansas last April and also visited for the Razorbacks’ home football game against Alabama last October.

On3.com rates him a 5-star prospect, the No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 2 overall recruit in the nation in the 2024 class. Nwaneri is being recruited by Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams.

He recorded 56 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, 20 quarterback hurries, 6 pass breakups and 1 blocked punt last season.

Nwaneri had 43 tackles, 5 sacks, 2 tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hurries and 1 pass deflection as a sophomore.