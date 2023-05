Little Rock, 1958: The rail industry was making what would be repeated efforts to repeal Arkansas “Full Crew” laws, which among other things kept a manned caboose at the end of the train. It took until 1972 to repeal the law, ending the long history of the caboose. An electronic monitor called “End of Train” replaced the caboose. Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203

Print Headline: Arkansas Postcard Past

