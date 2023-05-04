Burkes Outlet stores in Arkansas, nation being renamed Bealls

All seven Burkes Outlet stores in Arkansas, as well as others around the country, are being renamed Bealls to reflect the outlet chain’s parent company, Bealls Inc. said Thursday in a news release.

Three of the Arkansas stores have already been rebranded, Bealls said in the release. Those stores are located in Siloam Springs, Mountain Home and Camden.

The Arkansas stores yet to be renamed are located in Heber Springs, Magnolia, Mena and Monticello.

Bealls is dropping the Burkes Outlet moniker as the Florida-based department store chain expands nationally, the company said.

“We’re making this change so that it’s easier to find us everywhere and because some people think the word ‘outlet’ implies seconds or excess merchandise,” said Loren Colhoff, Bealls’ regional director.

“Our stores are stocked with first quality, brand-name apparel, home and beauty products for the family,” Colhoff said.

The century-old Bealls chain has more than 650 stores in 23 states operating as Bealls Florida, Bealls, Home Centric and Rugged Earth Outfitters, the company said. The chain opened 57 new stores last year, according to Bealls’ website.