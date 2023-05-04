Co-working space going to former car dealership

A 6,000-foot co-working, meeting and event space is being renovated from the former Trotter Lincoln dealership at 3117 S. Olive St. and will be called Worxstation. The facility is planned for opening during the summer.

Travis Mosler, owner of Crossbuck Creative in Pine Bluff, is the proprietor of Worxstation. He said in a news release it is a co-working space that "will provide an elegant, cutting-edge shared working environment for anyone looking for a daily workspace more affordable than their own office space and more productive than their house."

Worxstation will be a membership-based, co-working space, but will offer day passes to non-members who wish to work or meet in the space.

"Co-working is defined as the use of a working environment by people who are selfemployed or working for different employers, typically so as to share equipment, ideas, and knowledge," according to the release. "Typical members of co-working spaces include virtual or remote employees, small business owners, freelance creatives, small non-profits, sales reps, marketers, real estate agents, young professionals, and independent professionals.

Worxstation plans to have open workspace, private offices, nearly 1,000 square feet of subdivided conference room space, lounge areas, a large multi-purpose studio space, a podcast studio, a nap/meditation suite, and a breakroom with free snacks and beverages -- including free beer and wine for members.

Additionally, they will have an abundance of covered outdoor meeting and dining space to enjoy a regular schedule of food truck appearances.

"Worxstation describes their ideal members as 'movers and shakers' who have a contagious energy of progress -- for their daily work, for their aspirations, and for the city of Pine Bluff," according to the release. "They envision the space functioning as an ecosystem of networking, sharing, dreaming, and achieving together with like-minded and like-hearted community stakeholders."

Worxstation is currently pre-selling founding memberships and accepting corporate sponsorships, and has opened a wait-list for memberships. For further details, visit: worxstationpb.com.