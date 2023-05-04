The nation in brief: Death still option in synagogue rampage

Death still option in synagogue rampage

PITTSBURGH -- The man charged in the deadliest attack on Jewish people in U.S. history has lost another bid to get the death penalty removed as a possible punishment.

With jury selection underway at the federal trial of Robert Bowers, a judge ruled Tuesday against a defense motion that challenged the government's pursuit of the death penalty.

U.S. District Judge Robert Colville said Bowers' defense team "fails entirely to establish a basis upon which the court could conclude that the government has arbitrarily sought the death penalty in this case."

Bowers is charged with 63 criminal counts in the killings of 11 worshippers on Oct. 27, 2018, at the Tree of Life synagogue, where three congregations had gathered. The charges include 11 counts of obstruction of free exercise of religion resulting in death and 11 counts of hate crimes resulting in death.

Prosecutors say Bowers made antisemitic comments at the scene of the attacks and in online forums.

More than 100 potential jurors have been questioned through the first seven days of jury selection, with a heavy focus on their views on a potential death sentence. The process resumed Wednesday.

Cruz challenged in Texas Senate race

DALLAS -- Democratic Rep. Colin Allred of Texas said Wednesday he will run for the U.S. Senate in 2024, becoming an early challenger to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

Allred, a three-term congressman and former NFL player, enters the race a heavy underdog. No Democrat has won statewide office in Texas in nearly 30 years, although Cruz only narrowly beat Beto O'Rourke in 2018.

"Some people say a Democrat can't win in Texas," Allred said in a campaign launch video. "Well, someone like me was never supposed to get this far."

Allred doesn't have a high profile beyond his Dallas district. He is introducing himself to voters by making the case that Cruz, who voted to reject the certification of Democrat Joe Biden's presidential election victory, is too far to the right and turned his back on Texas by taking a family vacation during a deadly winter storm in 2021.

Allred will be giving up what is a safe congressional seat for Democrats in Dallas. He is a member of the House Foreign Affairs committee.

Cruz ran for president in 2016 but has said he's focused on reelection next year. His campaign said Allred is "too extreme for Texas" and has a voting record that's "completely out-of-touch" with the state.

Officer in SEAL death moved to new job

WASHINGTON -- The commander of the Naval Special Warfare Center who was reprimanded in the death last year of a Navy SEAL candidate has been pulled out of his job about two months early, U.S. officials said.

Navy Capt. Brian Drechsler is being moved to another job as officials seek new leadership for the center, more than a year after SEAL candidate Kyle Mullen collapsed and died of acute pneumonia just hours after completing the Hell Week test, which is so grueling that at least half the candidates don't finish it.

Drechsler was one of three officers who received administrative nonpunitive letters as a result of Mullen's death. They were not directly blamed for his death and Drechsler has not been relieved of duty, although such an investigation is likely a career-ender. His transfer is the first step in a review to determine if any additional punishment is warranted.

Officials said Drechsler will serve as a special assistant at Naval Special Warfare Command, and had been planning to retire.

The command announced the change in leadership Tuesday but made no mention of Mullen. It said Navy Capt. Mark Burke will take over command of the warfare center.

Worker held in fatal Walmart shooting

An off-duty Walmart employee fatally shot a customer who tried to help a female employee who had gotten into a fight with the gunman, Florida law enforcement officials said Wednesday.

Tironie Sterling, 22, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with Tuesday's shooting at a suburban Fort Lauderdale Walmart, the Broward County sheriff's office said.

According to investigators, Sterling went to the Lauderdale Lakes store to meet with a female colleague. They got into an argument that escalated into a fight, with Sterling dropping a handgun on the floor.

A male customer came to the woman's aid, but Sterling retrieved his gun and shot the man several times, killing him, investigators said.

Sterling fled but was arrested hours later, investigators said. He was being held without bail Wednesday awaiting a court appearance.

"Senseless violence like this is intolerable, and we're heartbroken the customer who intervened in an apparent attack on one of our associates has died from his injuries," Walmart spokesman Charles Crowson said. "We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time and will continue working with our associates, providing support as needed."

He said Sterling has been suspended and "steps are underway to terminate his employment."



