Delta Air Lines adding direct flights from Little Rock to New York City

Starting Tuesday, Delta Air Lines will offer nonstop service between Little Rock and New York City’s LaGuardia Airport through its subsidiary brand, Delta Connection.

The outbound flight will leave Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field at 6:05 a.m. Central and arrive at LaGuardia a minute before 10 a.m. Eastern. The returning flight is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Eastern with a 7:44 p.m. Central arrival time.

The listed price for a round-trip main cabin May 9 ticket is $597.80 as of Thursday afternoon on Delta’s website. The same trip booked to depart Little Rock at 7:15 a.m. on a Friday in June and return on a flight leaving LaGuardia at 5:50 p.m. the following Sunday was listed online from the airline for $477.80.

“This is an exciting moment for travelers and for Little Rock as airlines are recognizing growing demand, economic opportunity and a thriving market in central Arkansas,” said Bryan Malinowski, Clinton National Airport’s executive director, in a statement. He added that the airport’s passenger volume has increased significantly.

LaGuardia Airport has seen multibillion-dollar government investments in recent years, including a new terminal that opened in 2020. It had previously been considered by some as one of the dirtiest and most inefficient airports in the United States — in 2014, then-Vice President Joe Biden used the airport as an example of America's crumbling infrastructure, saying it looked like the airport of "some Third World country." Since then, scores of new concourses and gates have either opened or are under construction.

The addition of the New York flight gives Clinton National Airport a second direct Delta Air Lines flight to an East Coast city, following the direct flights to Washington, D.C.

From LaGuardia, one of Delta’s nine hubs, passengers have direct access to Boston, Pittsburgh and Montreal as well as several smaller cities in the Northeast, including Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse, N.Y.; Burlington, Vt.; Hartford, Conn.; Providence, R.I.; and Worcester, Mass.

Delta Air Lines also offers seasonal direct flights from LaGuardia to the Bay State summer island colonies of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

American Airlines began nonstop service to LaGuardia in November through its American Eagle brand.