Fayetteville adopts rules for camping

FAYETTEVILLE -- The City Council here late Tuesday approved definitions for camping and conditions for the Planning Commission to consider when someone applies for a permit.

The vote was 7-1 with council member Sarah Moore voting against.

The ordinance defines camping as residing or dwelling temporarily in a place with shelter. Camping activities include erecting a tent or other temporary structure to sleep overnight, or using vehicles, such as recreational vehicles, for sleeping.

Property owners who want to allow camping will have to provide written consent and be available or have a representative for the city to contact. Additionally, there are provisions listed to provide sanitation facilities such as restrooms and potable water and to have garbage pickup. Any tents and vehicles will have to be set back from the right of way in accordance with the land's zoning. The city also will be able to enter the property to ensure compliance.

There's a second set of additional factors the commission can consider, but the conditions are open to interpretation. Commissioners can limit the number of campers and how long they can stay. They also can consider natural hazards, such as flooding and slopes, or require additional separation or screening from adjacent properties.

The issue stemmed from complaints the city received about property owned by residents Richard and Gladys Tiffany. The Tiffanys for years have allowed residents experiencing homelessness to stay on land the couple owns immediately north of the Fayetteville National Cemetery. Complaints have included reports of disturbances, trash, odors and other nuisances associated with the property.

The Tiffanys received a violation notice about operating an illegal campground in October, and the city prosecutor has filed a case in the matter.

The City Council's ordinance review committee discussed changes to city code three times leading up to Tuesday's meeting because there was no definition of camping in city code.

Moore was concerned the proposal did nothing to address how relatives staying in a recreational vehicle overnight while visiting family is technically illegal in the city. She also expressed concern about residents experiencing homelessness becoming displaced if the Planning Commission denies a permit.

Sonia Harvey, D'Andre Jones, Mike Wiederkehr, Scott Berna, Sarah Bunch, Teresa Turk and Holly Hertzberg voted in favor. Several said they found the regulations reasonable and that the measure would help address health and safety concerns at campsites.

"This is an example of someone who has a good heart and may not completely understand the rules of the city," Berna said. "But it got completely out of hand with no oversight."

Eleven people spoke to the council, most of whom expressed support for the change.

Denise Youngblood, who lives near the Tiffany property, said the issue was not about homelessness. The change in code was necessary to set a standard for living conditions that all residents are expected to follow, she said.

"My right to a peaceful existence and living has absolutely been affected by living next door to this property," Youngblood said.

Gladys Tiffany questioned why the council would enact a citywide change to address one specific property issue. The residents on the couple's property would have no place to go if the city shuts down the campground, she said.

Gladys Tiffany suggested the city look into setting up a sanctioned camp, like it did during the height of the pandemic on city-owned land south of the 7 Hills Walker Family Residential Community.

"This code is not going to work to solve the problem that it is addressing," she said. "I really do believe that people need to focus on the real problem and the emerging ways it can be addressed, rather than trying to do this workaround."