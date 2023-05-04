FDA approves RSV vaccine for older Americans in fall

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. approved the first vaccine for RSV on Wednesday, shots to protect older adults against a respiratory virus that's most notorious for attacking babies but endangers their grandparents, too.

The Food and Drug Administration decision makes GSK's shot, called Arexvy, the first of several potential vaccines in the pipeline for RSV to be licensed anywhere.

The move sets the stage for adults 60 and older to get vaccinated this fall -- but first, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must decide if every senior really needs RSV protection or only those considered at high risk from the respiratory syncytial virus. CDC's advisers will debate that question in June.

After decades of failure in the quest for an RSV vaccine, doctors are anxious to finally have something to offer -- especially after a virus surge that strained hospitals last fall.

"This is a great first step ... to protect older persons from serious RSV disease," said Dr. William Schaffner, medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, who wasn't involved with its development. Next, "we're going to be working our way down the age ladder" for what's expected to be a string of new protections.

The FDA is considering competitor Pfizer's similar vaccine for older adults. Pfizer also is seeking approval to vaccinate pregnant women, so their babies are born with some of mom's protection.

There isn't a vaccine for children yet but high-risk infants often get monthly doses of a protective drug during RSV season -- and European regulators recently approved the first one-dose option. The FDA also is considering whether to approve Sanofi and AstraZeneca's one-shot medicine.

"This is a very exciting time with multiple potential RSV solutions coming out after years of really nothing," said Dr. Phil Dormitzer, chief of vaccine research and development for GSK, formerly known as GlaxoSmithKline.

RSV is a cold-like nuisance for most people but it can be life-threatening for the very young, the elderly and people with certain high-risk health problems. It can impede babies' breathing by inflaming their tiny airways, or creep deep into seniors' lungs to cause pneumonia.

The virus is responsible for 6,000 to 10,000 deaths among adults 65 and older, according to the FDA.

"Older adults, in particular those with underlying health conditions, such as heart or lung disease or weakened immune systems, are at high risk for severe disease caused by RSV," Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a statement. "Today's approval of the first RSV vaccine is an important public health achievement to prevent a disease which can be life-threatening."

The effort to develop an RSV vaccine started with tragedy in the 1960s, when two toddlers died after receiving an experimental shot. Instead of protecting children in the trial, the vaccination unexpectedly caused them to experience a more dangerous and enhanced version of the illness.

That cast a shadow over the field that has lifted only in the past decade after new scientific insights into how a key protein on the surface of the virus changes shape. The detailed knowledge of what that surface protein looks like before it infects cells allowed scientists to design better vaccines and virus-blocking antibodies brewed in a lab.

"This is my life's work, so it's kind of amazing to see it come to this point," said Barney Graham, a vaccine scientist at Morehouse School of Medicine. Graham's work with Jason McLellan, a structural biologist at the University of Texas at Austin, and Peter Kwong, a vaccine scientist at the National Institutes of Health, helped jump-start the field after decades of failure.

"It's exciting for me to see this happening because of all the other people who've come before me working on RSV, some of whom are no longer with us," Graham said. "I wish they could see this is happening. It's been a long struggle."

In the U.S., about 58,000 children younger than 5 are hospitalized for RSV each year and several hundred die. Among older adults, as many as 177,000 are hospitalized with RSV and up to 14,000 die annually.

GSK's new vaccine for older adults trains the immune system to recognize the protein on RSV's surface, and contains an ingredient called an adjuvant to further rev up that immune reaction.

In an international study of about 25,000 people 60 and older, one dose of the vaccine was nearly 83% effective at preventing RSV lung infections, and reduced the risk of severe infections by 94%.

To see how long protection lasts, GSK is tracking study participants for three years, comparing some who get just one vaccination during that time and others given a yearly booster.

Shot reactions were typical of vaccinations, such as muscle pain and fatigue.

There was a hint of a rare but serious risk -- one case of Guillain-Barrè syndrome, which can cause usually temporary paralysis, and two cases of a type of brain and spinal cord inflammation. The FDA said it was requiring the company to continue studying whether there is a link to the vaccine.

If the CDC ultimately recommends the vaccination for some or even all older Americans, it will add another shot for the fall along with their yearly flu vaccine -- and maybe another covid-19 booster.

The approval sets the stage for a potential battle between pharmaceutical giants seeking to dominate a multibillion-dollar RSV market. Pharmaceutical company Moderna also has a candidate RSV vaccine but is further behind.

A decision on Pfizer's RSV vaccine for older adults is expected at the end of May. That vaccine, Abrysvo, got a less favorable endorsement from FDA advisers, with a 7-4 vote that it was safe and effective. Advisers' safety concerns focused again on the rare risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome. Two 66-year-old participants, one man and one woman, developed symptoms shortly after vaccination.

If Pfizer's vaccine is approved, the FDA intends to seek a post-marketing safety study.

"We'll have to educate the population that this virus that not everyone has heard about is actually an important threat to their health in the wintertime," said Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University.

Experts are also scheduled to meet May 18 to recommend whether a Pfizer maternal vaccination, given during pregnancy, is safe and effective. That vaccine provides protection to newborn babies through an indirect route, as antibodies are passed from parent to child during pregnancy. That gives babies a temporary shield in the vulnerable period after birth. The FDA's decision is expected in August.

And nirsevimab, a monoclonal antibody for infants that works much like a vaccine, is also under consideration. Vaccines work by showing a piece of the virus to the body's immune system, teaching it to churn out virus-blocking antibodies and other immune defenses. By contrast, virus-blocking antibodies created in a laboratory can provide an instant dose of protection.

Nirsevimab, developed by Sanofi and AstraZeneca, is already approved in Europe, the United Kingdom and Canada, and the FDA is expected to make its decision in the third quarter.

Graham said the progress expected to unfurl over the next year is gratifying -- but that, as is typical in science, more remains to be done. Vaccines for older people, a vaccine during pregnancy and an antibody for infants will help, but the pursuit of an RSV vaccine that can be given directly to young children continues.

"It's not finished," Graham said.

Edward Walsh, a professor of medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center who has researched RSV for decades, said "it's very comforting" to see vaccines from different companies produce similar, positive results.

But Walsh noted that additional research is needed to determine whether an RSV vaccine must be given seasonally, like flu shots, and how effective it will be in particular populations, such as cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy or organ transplant patients.

"It's the end of a lot of work," said Walsh, who is the lead investigator on Pfizer's RSV vaccine. "But it's the beginning of a lot more work."

Information for this article was contributed by Lauran Neergaard of The Associated Press and by Carolyn Y. Johnson and David Ovalle of The Washington Post.