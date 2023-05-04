Fed raises rate again, signals pause coming

The Federal Reserve reinforced its fight against high inflation Wednesday by raising its key interest rate by a quarter-point to the highest level in 16 years. But the Fed also signaled it's now poised to pause its streak of rate hikes that have made borrowing for consumers and businesses steadily more expensive.

In a statement after its Wednesday meeting, the Fed removed a sentence from its previous statement that had said "some additional" rate hikes might be needed. It replaced it with language that said it will consider a range of factors in "determining the extent" to which future hikes might be needed.

The major stock indexes dipped on the news. The S&P 500 fell 28.83, or 0.7%, to 4,090.75. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 270.29, or 0.8%, to 33,414.24, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 55.18, or 0.5%, to 12,025.33.

Speaking at a news conference, Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed has yet to decide whether to suspend its rate hikes. But he pointed to the change in the statement's language as confirming at least that possibility.

The Fed's rate increases since March 2022 have more than doubled mortgage rates, elevated the costs of auto loans, credit card borrowing and business loans and heightened the risk of a recession. Home sales have plunged as a result. The Fed's latest move, which raised its benchmark rate to roughly 5.1%, could further increase borrowing costs.

Still, the Fed's statement Wednesday offered little indication that its string of rate hikes have made significant progress toward its goal of cooling the economy, the job market and inflation. Inflation has fallen from a peak of 9.1% in June to 5% in March but remains well above the Fed's 2% target rate.

While overall inflation has cooled, "core" inflation -- which excludes volatile food and energy costs -- has remained chronically high in the U.S. According to the Fed's preferred measure, core prices rose 4.6% in March from a year earlier, scarcely better than the 4.7% it reached in July.

"Inflation pressures continue to run high, and the process of getting inflation back down to 2% has a long way to go," Powell said.

Complicating the Fed's decision are the ongoing repercussions from this spring's banking crisis. Fed officials have said the fallout from the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank of New York will slow the economy. Tremors in the financial system have made banks more reluctant to loan money, curbing demand in a way that mimics an interest rate hike.

Last week, the Fed released a scathing report on the failure of Silicon Valley Bank -- and the Fed's own culpability -- that appeared to set the stage for a major restrengthening of bank rules, including many that were loosened earlier in Powell's tenure.

Meanwhile, another regional bank -- First Republic -- needed to be rescued over the weekend. In a predawn transaction Monday, JPMorgan bought the assets of the failed bank in a move that was intended to end the simmering banking crisis. But it also revived political squabbles over the power of Wall Street's most powerful banks.

At his news conference, Powell said: "The strains that emerged in the banking sector in early March appear to be resulting in even tighter credit conditions for households and businesses."

Fed economists have estimated that tighter credit resulting from the bank failures will contribute to a "mild recession" later this year, thereby raising the pressure on the central bank to suspend its rate hikes.

The Fed is now also grappling with a standoff around the nation's borrowing limit, which caps how much debt the government can issue. Congressional Republicans are demanding steep spending cuts as the price of agreeing to lift the nation's borrowing cap.

The Fed's decision Wednesday came against an increasingly cloudy backdrop. The economy appears to be cooling, with consumer spending flat in February and March, indicating that many shoppers have grown cautious in the face of higher prices and borrowing costs. Manufacturing, too, is weakening.

The labor market has also shown signs of cooling off as job openings -- a closely watched measure at the Fed -- fell more than expected in March to the lowest level in nearly two years. Layoffs and discharges also jumped, suggesting further weakening in a labor market that has been a remarkable source of strength.

The Fed's rate hike Wednesday comes as other major central banks are also tightening credit. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is expected to announce another interest rate increase Thursday, after inflation figures released Tuesday showed that price increases ticked up last month. Consumer prices rose 7% in the 20 countries that use the euro currency in April from a year earlier, up from a 6.9% year-over-year increase in March.

Information for this article was contributed by Christopher Rugaber and Stan Choe of The Associated Press, and Rachel Siegel of The Washington Post.

File - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell walks from the podium after speaking at a news conference at the Federal Reserve, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Washington. The Fed's interest rate decision, announced on Wednesday, comes against the backdrop of both still-high inflation and the persistent turmoil in the banking industry. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

