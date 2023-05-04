First-period dominance gives Carolina easy win





RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes spent the first period swarming the puck and closing just about any fleeting bit of open ice the New Jersey Devils could find.

It was a dominating start to their second-round playoff series -- and the blueprint the Hurricanes know they must follow going forward.

The Hurricanes got goals from Brett Pesce and Seth Jarvis alongside a suffocating defensive performance in the first, allowing Carolina to jump quickly on New Jersey en route to a 5-1 win Wednesday night to start this best-of-seven series.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Brady Skeji and Jesper Fast also scored for the Hurricanes, who took the Devils completely out of any type of first-period flow while surrendering a single shot on goal. Meanwhile, Pesce scored on a low-flying shot through traffic to beat Akira Schmid and Jarvis blew past Ryan Graves near the blue line to beat Schmid over his glove for a 2-0 lead.

By the time Kotkaniemi followed early in the second, Schmid was headed for the bench.

"That's a super-skilled team that is fast and comes in waves," said Carolina forward Jordan Martinook, who found Kotkaniemi for his point-blank putaway. " If you can stay on top of them and kind of limit their space, that's what we're going to have to do.

"Yeah, it's hard. It's a lot of work, but we're willing to put it in."

Game 2 is Friday night in Raleigh.

Nathan Bastian scored for the Devils, who played this one without trade-acquisition Timo Meier following his huge hit from New York Rangers forward Jacob Trouba during Monday's Game 7 win. Bastian's goal came when he got loose coming into the zone to beat Frederik Andersen at 5:02 of the second period, but the Devils got not closer.

"They backed us into a corner right away," Devils Coach Lindy Ruff said.

The Hurricanes pushed into the second round after beating the New York Islanders, with the Game 6 clincher coming Friday night. That gave a team with an injury-hit group of forwards a few extra days to regroup, and Carolina jumped right back in to establish its style and play confidently from in front with the backing of a loud home-ice crowd.

"We played fast, physical," Skjei said. "We got some pucks to the net. It was just the way we wanted to start, that first period."

KNIGHTS 6, OILERS 4

LAS VEGAS -- Ivan Barbashev scored two goals, including one that put Vegas ahead for good, and the Golden Knights overcame Leon Draisaitl's four goals to beat Edmonton in Game 1 of the second-round series.

It was the second night in a row a team had won despite allowing an opposing player to score four goals. Seattle beat Dallas 5-4 on Tuesday even with Joe Pavelski scoring four goals for the Stars. Teams with a player scoring four goals had been 36-3 before that game in the playoffs, and it had been 30 years since a team had overcome such a performance.

In addition to Barbashev, the Knights also received goals from Chandler Stephenson, Michael Amadio, Mark Stone and Jack Eichel. Eichel's goal was an empty netter from deep in his zone, and he and Stone also each had an assist. Zach Whitecloud had two assists.

Evan Bouchard, Mattias Ekholm, Zach Lyman and Connor McDavid each had two assists for the Oilers.

Game 2 is Saturday in Las Vegas.

Draisaitl extended his goal streak to four games, and he has at least a point in all seven playoff games. He had never scored four goals in a playoff game, and had reached that mark just once in the regular season -- March 2, 2020, against Nashville.

Two of his goals game on the power play, making Edmonton 11 of 19 this postseason with the man advantage. The Oilers set an NHL record during the regular season by converting 32.4% of their chances.





At a glance

All times Central

SECOND ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Florida 4, Toronto 2

Seattle 5, Dallas 4, OT

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Carolina 5, New Jersey 1

Carolina leads series 1-0

Vegas 6, Edmonton 4

Vegas leads series 1-0

TODAY’S GAMES

Florida at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Florida leads series 1-0

Seattle at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle leads series 1-0

FRIDAY’S GAME

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Edmonton at Vegas, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY’S GAMES

Carolina at New Jersey, 2:30 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 5:30 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 8:30 p.m.

MONDAY’S GAME

Vegas at Edmonton, 7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 9

Carolina at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 8:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10

Toronto at Florida, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 11

x-New Jersey at Carolina, TBA

x-Seattle at Dallas, TBA

FRIDAY, MAY 12

x-Florida at Toronto, TBA

x-Edmonton at Vegas, TBA







New Jersey Devils' Jesper Boqvist (70) controls the puck as he approaches Carolina Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere (41) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)



New Jersey Devils' Nathan Bastian (14) chases the puck as he flips it past Carolina Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere (41) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)



Carolina Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen (23) waits for a rebound as New Jersey Devils goaltender Akira Schmid (40) smothers the puck during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)



Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20) shoots the puck over New Jersey Devils goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)



New Jersey Devils' Michael McLeod (20) drives the puck around the net as Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) looks on during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)



Carolina Hurricanes' Jalen Chatfield (5) controls the puck in front of New Jersey Devils' Yegor Sharangovich (17) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)



Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) is congratulated by teammates Jaccob Slavin, center, and Brent Burns (8) during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)



Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) watches the puck controlled by New Jersey Devils' Ryan Graves (33) as he battles between Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin (74) and Paul Stastny (26) with Devils' Nathan Bastian (14) nearby during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)



Carolina Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis (24) celebrates his goal with Jaccob Slavin (74) with New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes (86) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)





